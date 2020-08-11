Buscador avanzado

El chef José Andrés reparte comida en Beirut tras la fuerte explosión en la ciudad

20minutos  11.08.2020 - 17:05h
El chef español José Andrés reparte comida en Beirut.
El chef español José Andrés se ha desplazado hasta Beirut (Líbano) para ofrecer ayuda humanitaria tras la fuerte explosión que desató el pánico en la ciudad la pasada semana y que terminó con la vida de al menos 150 personas.

El cocinero ha anunciado a través de las redes sociales que se encuentra en la ciudad libanesa con todo su equipo y que, solo este martes, se repartirán 6.000 bocadillos en 30 puntos diferentes de Beirut.

José Andrés, ya un habitual en todo tipo de catástrofes, actúa junto a World Central Kitchen, la organización sin fines de lucro que fundó en 2010 y que está dedicada a proporcionar comidas a raíz de desastres naturales. 

José Andrés ha sido nominado al Premio Nobel de la Paz por su compromiso con los afectados por los desastres naturales y está muy implicado en misiones humanitarias, por lo que ha recibido diversos reconocimientos y esta considerado "un ser humano excepcional, generoso y compasivo".

El Gobierno libanés ha dimitido con motivo del descontento de la población por la impresionante deflagración. Continúan las investigaciones y las protestas de decenas de vecinos que piden soluciones ante los daños sufridos.

