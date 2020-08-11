El chef José Andrés reparte comida en Beirut tras la fuerte explosión en la ciudad

El chef español José Andrés se ha desplazado hasta Beirut (Líbano) para ofrecer ayuda humanitaria tras la fuerte explosión que desató el pánico en la ciudad la pasada semana y que terminó con la vida de al menos 150 personas.
El cocinero ha anunciado a través de las redes sociales que se encuentra en la ciudad libanesa con todo su equipo y que, solo este martes, se repartirán 6.000 bocadillos en 30 puntos diferentes de Beirut.
José Andrés, ya un habitual en todo tipo de catástrofes, actúa junto a World Central Kitchen, la organización sin fines de lucro que fundó en 2010 y que está dedicada a proporcionar comidas a raíz de desastres naturales.
Hello from #Beirut! Late here....but checking in from @WCKitchen headquarters with the team. Tomorrow 6,600 meals to 30 locations...Here’s the start to the map! We are activating more restaurants & kitchens this week...More news soon! #ChefsForBeirutpic.twitter.com/9Y7W7gg9vT— Please wear a mask! Do it for USA, please... (@chefjoseandres) August 10, 2020
José Andrés ha sido nominado al Premio Nobel de la Paz por su compromiso con los afectados por los desastres naturales y está muy implicado en misiones humanitarias, por lo que ha recibido diversos reconocimientos y esta considerado "un ser humano excepcional, generoso y compasivo".
El Gobierno libanés ha dimitido con motivo del descontento de la población por la impresionante deflagración. Continúan las investigaciones y las protestas de decenas de vecinos que piden soluciones ante los daños sufridos.
In Baltimore tonight, two of WCK’s Restaurants for the People partner restaurants—Terra Cafe & Breaking Bread—prepared several hundred meals for the community after the explosion. We’ll continue to be here to support over the next several days. pic.twitter.com/23TaAaMcDq— World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) August 11, 2020
UPDATE from the streets of #Beirut in the Mar Mikhael neighborhood where cleaning continues after the explosion. Amazing to see young people leading the way...We @WCKitchen have been feeding many volunteers & tomorrow will have a tent here with food! #ChefsForBeirutpic.twitter.com/kjcZwePmk6— Please wear a mask! Do it for USA, please... (@chefjoseandres) August 11, 2020
