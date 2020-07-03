Sia impidió que Maddie Ziegler, la joven bailarina de 'Chandelier', viajara en el mismo avión que Harvey Weinstein

La cantante Sia fue una de las entrevistadas esta semana en Zach Sang Show, un popular programa de radio estadounidense en el que tuvo tiempo para hablar sobre temas personales y profesionales, entre los que no podía faltar la mención de Maddie Ziegler, la joven bailarina que aparece en muchos de sus videoclips.

Sin embargo, lo que empezó siendo una conversación inocente, terminó revelando un detalle escalofriante sobre Ziegler: el exproductor de cine Harvey Weinstein, que actualmente cumple una condena de 23 años por delitos sexuales, invitó a la jovencísima artista a viajar con él en el mismo avión.

Tras conocer esta propuesta, la compositora australiana no dudó en ponerse en contacto con la madre de la menor, que todavía no había saltado al éxito con el famoso videoclip del tema Chandelier, en el que participó a la edad de 11 años.

Sia aseguró en la entrevista que se considera una "mentora" de Ziegler, quien, por aquel entonces, formaba parte del reality showDance Moms, por lo que debía tomar medidas. "Por favor, no hagas eso, no hagas eso, no hagas eso", le pidió la actriz a Melissa, madre de la joven, que actualmente tiene 17 años.

La compositora apuntó en el espacio radiofónico que su relación con Ziegler sigue siendo extraordinaria. Actualmente, la joven es uno de los rostros más populares del show biz y reúne casi 14 millones de seguidores en Instagram.