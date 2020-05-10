Buscador avanzado

Brian May, guitarrista de Queen, hospitalizado tras destrozarse los glúteos haciendo jardinería en casa

20minutos  10.05.2020 - 15:30h
El guitarrista y astrofísico Brian May presentará un documental sobre los asteroides.
El guitarrista y astrofísico Brian May.
DISCOVERY MAX

Brian May, el guitarrista de Queen, ha sido hospitalizado después de "destrozarse" los glúteos en pedazos mientras trabajaba en el jardín de su casa.

"Me las apañé para romper mi Gluteus Maximus en pedazos. De repente me encontré en un hospital siendo escaneado para averiguar exactamente cuánto me dañé. Resulta que hice un trabajo completo", ha contado el músico inglés de 72 años en Instagram.

El artista aclara que su ingreso hospitalario no tiene nada que ver con el coronavirus, y relata que no podrá caminar durante un tiempo o incluso "dormir sin mucha ayuda, porque el dolor es implacable. "Necesito silencio curador durante un tiempo. Volveré, pero necesito un descanso completo", termina.

