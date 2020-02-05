Buscador avanzado

Milla Jovovich da la bienvenida en sus redes a Osian Lark Elliot, su tercera hija con el director Paul Anderson

20minutos  05.02.2020 - 21:23h
La actriz y modelo ucraniana Milla Jovovich posa en la alfombra roja de la presentación de la película 'Resident Evil: Capítulo Final'.
La actriz y modelo ucraniana Milla Jovovich.
José Méndez / EFE

La familia de la actriz y modelo ucraniana Milla Jovovich está de enhorabuena. Y no es para menos. El pasado domingo dio a luz a su tercera hija, Osian Lark Elliot, que amplía de esta manera su clan con el director y productor de cine británico Paul W. S. Anderson.   

La protagonista y el director de Resident Evil han enseñado su alegría en Instagram con varias fotos en las que aparecía la nueva miembro, cuyo nombre y apellido completo es Osian Lark Elliot Jovovich-Anderson.

En la publicación colgada en redes, Jovovich reconoció que su intención inicial no era hacerlo público tan pronto, sino que quería esperar a recuperarse para contarlo, pero su hija mayor, Ever, se adelantó y lo compartió antes de consultárselo.  

Tras el post de su hija, la actriz se lanzó en su cuenta a contar todos los detalles. Comenzó explicando el porqué de cada nombre: "Osian es un nombre de origen escocés que nos gustaba a todos, Lark fue propuesta de Ever y mi madre, a lo que se sumó mi marido Paul. Elliot fue elegido entre mi hija Dashiel y yo".

"Sabemos que son muchos nombres, pero así ella podrá elegir el que mas le guste. Estamos muy agradecidos y obsesionados con el nuevo bebé. Os mandamos muchos besos desde la nube en la que estamos viviendo", concluyó. 

