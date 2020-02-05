Milla Jovovich da la bienvenida en sus redes a Osian Lark Elliot, su tercera hija con el director Paul Anderson

La familia de la actriz y modelo ucraniana Milla Jovovich está de enhorabuena. Y no es para menos. El pasado domingo dio a luz a su tercera hija, Osian Lark Elliot, que amplía de esta manera su clan con el director y productor de cine británico Paul W. S. Anderson.
La protagonista y el director de Resident Evil han enseñado su alegría en Instagram con varias fotos en las que aparecía la nueva miembro, cuyo nombre y apellido completo es Osian Lark Elliot Jovovich-Anderson.
En la publicación colgada en redes, Jovovich reconoció que su intención inicial no era hacerlo público tan pronto, sino que quería esperar a recuperarse para contarlo, pero su hija mayor, Ever, se adelantó y lo compartió antes de consultárselo.
Tras el post de su hija, la actriz se lanzó en su cuenta a contar todos los detalles. Comenzó explicando el porqué de cada nombre: "Osian es un nombre de origen escocés que nos gustaba a todos, Lark fue propuesta de Ever y mi madre, a lo que se sumó mi marido Paul. Elliot fue elegido entre mi hija Dashiel y yo".
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Hey Everyone!!! So without my knowledge @evergaboanderson spilled the beans on the new baby yesterday 🙄🤦🏻♀️😂 which makes this “old news” but anyway, at 8:56am on 02/02/2020 our baby girl Osian Lark Elliot Jovovich-Anderson was born! Osian is a welsh boy’s name and it’s pronounced O-shin. Now I know the name is long, but the family couldn’t agree on her middle name. Ever and my mom wanted Lark, @dashielanderson and I wanted Elliot. Then my husband Paul chimes in with another vote for Lark, so Smushy and I were out numbered 😛! At least she has many to choose from later in life if she wants to drop a few. She’s so beautiful! Her hair is lighter than the other girls was and she’s very strong. Her little hands get in the way and they’re hard to control and she’s already lifting her head up to see what’s going on! She’s our miracle baby and we’re all so grateful to have her and completely obsessed with her!! I will obviously post more pics later, but we are all exhausted because the last few nights have been crazy! I send you all so much love from the cloud I’m flying on!!! Xoxo m❤️☁️✨⚡️⭐️💥☄️
"Sabemos que son muchos nombres, pero así ella podrá elegir el que mas le guste. Estamos muy agradecidos y obsesionados con el nuevo bebé. Os mandamos muchos besos desde la nube en la que estamos viviendo", concluyó.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Dashiel is a big sister!! It’s so wonderful to see our warm little cookie grow into such a caring and loving big sister. She sits staring at Osian and says things like “oh my goodness, she’s the cutest baby I’ve ever seen” and “I’m so happy I’m going to cry!” For the moment no jealousy or competition which I’m so grateful for! Let’s hope this mood lasts!😂 #dashieledananderson #osianlarkelliot #sisters #chrisbrennerphoto Dress on Dash: @abirdlife Photo: @chrissbrenner
Comentarios