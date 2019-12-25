Bill Cosby ataca a Eddie Murphy desde la cárcel y le llama "vendido" y "esclavo"

Eddie Murphy volvió, 35 años después, al Saturday Night Live y lo hizo cargando de su habitual humor el icónico programa estadounidense. Una de sus intervenciones más aplaudidas fue la de su monólogo inicial, donde aprovechó y lanzó una pulla a Bill Cosby, actualmente en prisión por abusar sexualmente de una mujer.
"Si me dijeran hace treinta años que yo habría acabado siendo un padre de familia aburrido que se tira el día metido en casa y que Bill Cosby estaría en la cárcel, ni siquiera yo me lo habría creído. ¿Quién es el padre de América ahora?", ironizó.
Unas palabras que han llegado hasta la cárcel donde se encuentra su colega de profesión y por las que ha salido al paso.
A través de su representante, Cosby ha atacado dúramente a Murphy y en una entrada de Instagram, asegura: "El señor Cosby rompió las barreras de color en la industria del entretenimiento para que negros como Eddie Murphy, Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart y otros tuviesen una oportunidad de demostrar su talento durante las siguientes generaciones. Es muy triste que el señor Murphy aproveche su glorioso regreso al SNL para hacer unos comentarios tan vilipendiosos contra el señor Cosby. Podría decirse que al señor Murphy le dieron libertad para salir de la plantación y decidió venderse a sí mismo y convertirse en un esclavo de Hollywood", dice el texto, escrito por su representante Andrew Wyatt.
