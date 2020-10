La metedura de pata del último mitin de Donald Trump al elegir la canción que sonaba

Watching @CNN's @ErinBurnett & Jim @Acosta talk about the mostly maskless crowd at tonight's #Iowa Trump rally in Des Moines, where Covid-19 cases are rising... while the campaign is blasting @PhilCollinsFeed "IN THE AIR TONIGHT" is peak #2020 🤦‍♂️🙆🤷#Wtf#VOTE#BidenHarris2020pic.twitter.com/YOpC26ptvC