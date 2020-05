Detienen a una adolescente vestida de soldado de Star Wars por llevar un arma de juguete

Unbelievable, just got video of this.

*What the hell happened to common sense:

Girl dressed up as a stormtrooper on may4th facing 3 cops with weapons drawn. You can hear her sobbing. I USED TO dress up with the 501st. Probably not anymore @KinelRyan@DDayCobra#FandomMenacehttps://t.co/x2HrNLMtOLpic.twitter.com/YrS9bBFJVn