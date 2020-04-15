Buscador avanzado

'Nosotros somos el virus', el lema bajo el que han florecido decenas de memes

20minutos  15.04.2020 - 13:31h
  • La gente se burla en Twitter de las imágenes de la naturaleza recuperando terreno por el confinamiento. 
"Las vacas han vuelto al océano, la naturaleza se cura. Somos el virus", dice este meme.
Tiago P. Zanetic

El hecho de que la mayoría de la humanidad pase estos días metida en su casa ha dejado impactantes imágenes de la naturaleza y las ciudades como nunca antes se habían visto. Empezó en Venecia con los canales llenos de agua limpia y siguió con animales caminando por las calles de algunas ciudades. 

Pero el nivel de intensidad de esos post alabando el que la naturaleza retomara su espacio fue creciendo de nivel, hasta que alguien adoptó la frase "nosotros somos el virus" para dar a entender que los humanos somos el verdadero problema del planeta, restando importancia al coronavirus. 

Así que muchos otros usuarios reaccionaron usando ese mismo eslogan como fuente de inspiración para el humor y llenaron las redes sociales de memes en los que se hace burla con eso de que la naturaleza retorne a su lugar.

