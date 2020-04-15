'Nosotros somos el virus', el lema bajo el que han florecido decenas de memes

El hecho de que la mayoría de la humanidad pase estos días metida en su casa ha dejado impactantes imágenes de la naturaleza y las ciudades como nunca antes se habían visto. Empezó en Venecia con los canales llenos de agua limpia y siguió con animales caminando por las calles de algunas ciudades.

Pero el nivel de intensidad de esos post alabando el que la naturaleza retomara su espacio fue creciendo de nivel, hasta que alguien adoptó la frase "nosotros somos el virus" para dar a entender que los humanos somos el verdadero problema del planeta, restando importancia al coronavirus.

Así que muchos otros usuarios reaccionaron usando ese mismo eslogan como fuente de inspiración para el humor y llenaron las redes sociales de memes en los que se hace burla con eso de que la naturaleza retorne a su lugar.

with everyone on lockdown, the lime scooters are finally returning to the river. nature is healing, we are the virus. pic.twitter.com/I0IbCfiMnj — ronnie mcdonnie (@taladorei) March 26, 2020

This photo of Lockegee Rock was taken yesterday. The earth is healing. We are the virus. pic.twitter.com/PrywqYVfa9 — abby (@abby_staab) April 13, 2020

La reducción de contaminación ha hecho que el logo de Universal sea visible pic.twitter.com/Z1BL5jcVWJ — 🦕 Luis 🦖 Ultimate Productions (@UltimateLVS) April 14, 2020

This was taken yesterday in Central Park. Nature is returning. We are the virus. pic.twitter.com/F1DWQ8Xgcx — Ali Arikan (@aliarikan) April 13, 2020

Wow. Cows are returning to the sea. Nature is healing. 🙏 We are the virus. 😔 pic.twitter.com/xoZ2Rj1wHJ — Tiago P. Zanetic (@TPZanetic) April 11, 2020

cookies have returned to the sewing kits ❤️ nature is healing, we are the virus https://t.co/GXfidMDyEN — Lynnie Ler (@lynnieler) April 11, 2020

espectacular imagen de madrid sin contaminación.......... we are the virus pic.twitter.com/gTlsXAGHJX — carlos (@ddressphere) April 13, 2020

amazing. snapchat hotdogs have returned to las vegas as humans stay home. nature is healing, we are the virus pic.twitter.com/LHByzCVo3t — viking (@notviking) April 12, 2020

This photo was taken yesterday in Ocean City, Maryland. The earth is healing. We are the virus. pic.twitter.com/YFzFV9ufUl — julianna sterling (@juliannasterlin) April 13, 2020

Due to the decrease in air pollution, we can now see the details of the sun that were hidden before. The earth is healing. We are the virus. pic.twitter.com/c6wC0EZzGZ — Victoria Noble (@victorianoble97) April 13, 2020

This photo of the Hudson River was taken yesterday. The earth is healing. We are the virus. pic.twitter.com/QDTizi2i6Q — Mark Lee (@meesterleesir) April 12, 2020

this is what San Francisco looks like today. nature is healing, we are the virus. pic.twitter.com/KrKVI4IMnG — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) April 11, 2020

The moon in the night sky is seen clearly because there is no human air pollution. The earth is healing. We are the virus pic.twitter.com/GDQ0ghZGvG — ‎ 𝙉𝘼𝘼𝙉𝙎 (@LilNaanX) April 10, 2020

Finally... the sharks are returning to the skies of NYC. we are the virus pic.twitter.com/1JXygCdVDU — Devon (@Devon_OnEarth) April 12, 2020

Dia 500 de cuarentena y Ya se puede ver a la Eiffel Tower desde mi casa, we are the virus 🦠 #Contaminacion#COVID19argentina#coronaviruspic.twitter.com/AI5O59nGIF — MF ♡ (@Mrsmariahf) April 13, 2020

The Marshmallow Men are returning to the city. Nature is healing. We are the virus. pic.twitter.com/DKVpSufmyr — Mike Scollins (@mikescollins) April 14, 2020

the ohio river in cincinnati after just 2 weeks of quarantine. maybe we are the virus. pic.twitter.com/hnckZg8XVS — lanie😝😝 (@p00ps1cle) April 14, 2020

I found this rabbit in my backyard.

Nature is returning, we are the virus pic.twitter.com/j3kGVqyfnp — Ayyarrdee (@Ayyarrdiaz) April 12, 2020

Wow. Romaine lettuce has returned to the creek. Nature is healing, we are the virus. pic.twitter.com/u4KjFiz1zd — Overspiced soup (@theobhoe) April 12, 2020

This photo of the Florida Keys was taken yesterday. The earth is healing. we are the virus pic.twitter.com/07v8sBUovJ — Onisia (@smithelicia) April 13, 2020

Hoy mismo se ha podido ver a una osa en plena Puerta del Sol de Madrid alimentándose. La naturaleza se abre camino. Somos el virus. We are the virus. #WeAreTheViruspic.twitter.com/UdecuZqQMR — Gus Hernández (@realityblogshow) April 15, 2020

Wow, this is Cheddar, a small english village where the cheeses have returned after hundreds of years. The earth is healing. We are the virus. pic.twitter.com/stIfIBkNKH — 👀na (@Oonashah1) April 8, 2020

Wow. This was taken at Phoenix, Arizona today where the native species are finally returning.



The earth is healing. We are the virus. pic.twitter.com/AgQY2TNYEL — Adrian Trevino (@Ih8chairs) April 10, 2020