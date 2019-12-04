Buscador avanzado

Muere Lil Bub, la gata 'influencer' con enanismo

20minutos04.12.2019 - 08:05h
La gata Lil Bub.
Lil Bub, la gata más famosa de internet, con más de 2 millones de seguidores en Inistagran, ha fallecido a causa de una infección ósea a la edad de ocho años.

"El domingo 1 de diciembre perdimos la fuerza más pura, amable y mágica de nuestro planeta. Bub estaba alegre y repleta de amor, acostada en nuestra cama con nosotros el sábado por la noche", escribió su dueño en las redes sociales.

This is my first photo with BUB next our last photo together. On the morning of Sunday, December 1st 2019 we lost the purest, kindest and most magical living force on our planet. BUB was cheerful and full of love laying in our bed with us Saturday night, but unexpectedly passed away peacefully in her sleep.. I have always been fully transparent about BUB's health, and it was no secret that she was battling a persistent and aggressive bone infection. Even knowing this, we weren't expecting her to pass so soon or so abruptly without warning. I truly believe that she willingly made the decision to leave her failing body so that our family would not have to make that difficult decision ourselves. It is impossible to put into words the profound effect that BUB has had on my life, on the lives of thousands of homeless pets, and on the lives of those of you that have cared for her as if she were your own family. She taught me everything that I know about unconditional love, she brought my wife Stacy and I together, she's the reason we have our beautiful children Rosco and Lula, and she has been a constant source of warmth and love in our lives for the past 8 years. To say that our family is devastated would be an understatement. But most importantly, BUB has made a huge difference in the world of animal welfare, and in the lives of millions of people worldwide. She has literally saved thousands of lives (both pets and humans), she started the first national fund for special needs pets, she was the subject of groundbreaking genetic and biological research, she's helped raise over $700,000 for animals in need, and has spread a message of determination, positivity, and perseverance to people all over the world. And even though my heart is absolutely crushed by her graceful departure from planet Earth, I know that her sprit, magic, and overwhelming energy are still with us, reminding us every day to be better. Dearest BUB, I will never forget your generosity, your limitless supply of love, or your uncanny ability to bring so much magic and joy to the world. I am forever honored and humbled that you chose me as your caretaker. Please visit all of us in our dreams o

el pequeño felino tenía enanismo, los ojos saltones y le faltaban los dientes. Además, siempre estaba con la lengua fuera debido a mutaciones físicas.

La imagen de Bub fue usada como merchandising para muchas marcas. Además, fue protagonista de Lil Bub & Friendz, un documental que ganó el Premio al Mejor Largometraje del Festival Online. Incluso apareció en bastantes programas de televisión en EE UU.

Además, levantó pasiones en el campo de la ciencia. Por eso, tres jóvenes científicos, entre ellos el español Darío G. Lupiáñez, secuenciarán su genoma.

