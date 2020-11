Joe Biden, el prometedor jugador de fútbol americano que venció a la tartamudez al grito de "¡Dame la pelota!"

Bit of history from longtime @DelcoSports reporter Harry Chaykun, an @ArchmereAcademy grad: On Nov. 10, 1960 – 60 years ago today - Joe Biden ran for 3 TDs as coach John Walsh’s Archmere football team capped an 8-0 season with a 28-0 win at Friends’ Central in Philadephia #delhspic.twitter.com/xElVW1GCMg