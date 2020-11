El deporte estadounidense celebra la victoria de Biden sobre Trump en las elecciones

Cannot understate how historic and incredible this is for @KamalaHarris and for Black women and South Asian women everywhere, and for America. Let’s not look back, ever. 🇺🇸 ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼

I am extremely excited to have @JoeBiden as president but growing up with my mother and sister two black women! For them to have someone like @KamalaHarris leading the charge man is truly incredible not just for black people but for BLACK WOMEN! ✊🏾💯