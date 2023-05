Muere Brendan James O'Brien, actor de voz original de Crash Bandicoot, a los 60 años

amazingly underrated voice actor and a huge loss. he was the man behind pretty much all of the voices in crash 1 and most of them in the ps1 trilogy.



he was on an interview with BAM! Box a while back and he seemed like such a fun guy, too. rest in peace, brendan o'brien. https://t.co/UzG4D1oUox pic.twitter.com/Lf6MMfN2we