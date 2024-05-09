Así es la letra de 'Zari', la canción con la que Marina Satti representará a Grecia en Eurovisión 2024

Este jueves 9 de mayo se celebra la segunda semifinal de Eurovisión. 16 países competirán por alzarse por un puesto para la gran final, que tendrá lugar este sábado 11 de mayo. Marina Satti será la encargada de representar a Grecia en esta edición y actuará esta noche desde Suecia, país anfitrión del Festival de la Canción.
Como indican desde la organización del festival, a lo largo de su carrera artística ha desarrollado una música muy particular, puesto que combina las tradiciones musicales de su infancia, con estilos griegos, árabes y balcánicos. Llega al festival con el tema 'Zari' para tratar de obtener la victoria en una edición que promete ser única.
Letra de 'Zari' para Eurovisión 2024
May pain not come to us
I fall and move like dice
I pretend to forget your name
And everything changes around me abruptly
Where will the wind take us?
I fall and roll like dice
I pretend to forget your scent
And everything is changing around me
I’m gonna do it my way
I’ll come in and out of your mind
You never gave me a hand to hold
I used to want you secretly
Now I’m letting it all go
Let’s go
Put your hands up
Pretend it wasn’t a lie
Fall one last time
And let whatever happens happen
(ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ)
(ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ)
And let whatever happens happen
ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ
And let whatever happens happen
(ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ)
And let whatever happens happen
(ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ)
And let whatever happens happen
I don’t want to remember
The hours where I almost went crazy
Let me not remember
You didn’t believe that karma was real
Let’s go
Put your hands up
Pretend it wasn’t a lie
Roll it one last time
And let whatever happens happen
(ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ)
Even if I stay alone
I will always be waiting for you
I’m trembling like a flame
Like a lighted up match
When the dawn comes
I pine away
I die alone if you are not here
(ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ)
And let whatever happens happen
(ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ)
Let whatever happens happen
(ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ)
And let whatever happens happen
(ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ)
Let whatever happens happen
May pain not come to us
I fall and move like dice
I pretend to forget your name
And everything changes around me abruptly
Where will the wind take us?
I fall and roll like dice
I pretend to forget your scent
And everything is changing around me abruptly
(ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ)
And let whatever happens happen
(ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ)
Let whatever happens happen
And let whatever happens happen
(ΤΑ ΤΑ)
And everything is changing around me abruptly
Comentarios