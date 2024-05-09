Así es la letra de 'Zari', la canción con la que Marina Satti representará a Grecia en Eurovisión 2024

Este jueves 9 de mayo se celebra la segunda semifinal de Eurovisión. 16 países competirán por alzarse por un puesto para la gran final, que tendrá lugar este sábado 11 de mayo. Marina Satti será la encargada de representar a Grecia en esta edición y actuará esta noche desde Suecia, país anfitrión del Festival de la Canción.

Como indican desde la organización del festival, a lo largo de su carrera artística ha desarrollado una música muy particular, puesto que combina las tradiciones musicales de su infancia, con estilos griegos, árabes y balcánicos. Llega al festival con el tema 'Zari' para tratar de obtener la victoria en una edición que promete ser única.

Letra de 'Zari' para Eurovisión 2024

May pain not come to us

I fall and move like dice

I pretend to forget your name

And everything changes around me abruptly

Where will the wind take us?

I fall and roll like dice

I pretend to forget your scent

And everything is changing around me

I’m gonna do it my way

I’ll come in and out of your mind

You never gave me a hand to hold

I used to want you secretly

Now I’m letting it all go

Let’s go

Put your hands up

Pretend it wasn’t a lie

Fall one last time

And let whatever happens happen

(ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ)

(ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ)

And let whatever happens happen

ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ

And let whatever happens happen

(ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ)

And let whatever happens happen

(ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ)

And let whatever happens happen

I don’t want to remember

The hours where I almost went crazy

Let me not remember

You didn’t believe that karma was real

Let’s go

Put your hands up

Pretend it wasn’t a lie

Roll it one last time

And let whatever happens happen

(ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ)

Even if I stay alone

I will always be waiting for you

I’m trembling like a flame

Like a lighted up match

When the dawn comes

I pine away

I die alone if you are not here

(ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ)

And let whatever happens happen

(ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ)

Let whatever happens happen

(ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ)

And let whatever happens happen

(ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ)

Let whatever happens happen

May pain not come to us

I fall and move like dice

I pretend to forget your name

And everything changes around me abruptly

Where will the wind take us?

I fall and roll like dice

I pretend to forget your scent

And everything is changing around me abruptly

(ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ)

And let whatever happens happen

(ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ ΤΑ)

Let whatever happens happen

And let whatever happens happen

(ΤΑ ΤΑ)

And everything is changing around me abruptly