La caída de una valla publicitaria en una gasolinera en India deja 14 muertos

#BREAKING #INDIA #MUMBAI



🔴 INDIA :📹 MOMENT WHEN A HUGE BILLBOARD COLLAPSED DURING A DUST STORM IN GHATKOPAR, MUMBAI !



At least eight people died, and 64 others were injured, on May 13.#Ultimahora #INDE #Bombay #Accident #Accidente pic.twitter.com/XgQ3deQP7v