'Blue punisher', la nueva droga que ha matado a tres jóvenes en Alemania y que es tres veces más potente que el éxtasis

WARNING! 12/11/2021. Multiple Blue “Punisher” embossed “thicker” tablets (LHS) confirmed by @MANDRAKE_LAB, to contain #MDMA (397 - 477 mg/tab) = to 4-5x the common oral dose. Even ½ of these pills is v. high dose. High dose will not increase effect but increases risk of death. pic.twitter.com/23fThTN4XW