Desde la NASA hasta Mick Jagger, Mia Farrow o Stephen King: el mundo llora la muerte de Tina Turner, eterna leyenda del rock and roll

20minutos  NOTICIA24.05.2023 - 23:02h
Se retiró en 2013 con 73 años de edad, tras 54 años en los escenarios.
EFE

Tina Turner ha fallecido, y su marcha no solo ha dejado un vacío en el mundo de la música, sino que ha conmocionado al mundo entero. La cantante ha muerto este miércoles a la edad de 83 años tras una larga enfermedad.

Su vida no fue fácil, y, aun así, resistió. Lo hizo presumiendo de una fuerza arrolladora sobre el escenario y fuera de él, pero también hablando de sus vulnerabilidades; de las luces y sombras que marcaron una vida personal en la que se enfrentó al abandono, el maltrato y la enfermedad.

Cercana, talentosa y estrella -ahora, todavía más- del rock and roll, ha sido recordada y despedida en todo el mundo a través de las redes sociales por parte de compañeros de profesión y otras celebridades, así como por instituciones de diferentes áreas.

Rostros de la música como Mick Jagger, vocalista de los Rolling Stones, que la define como una artista "inspiradora, cálida, divertida y generosa", Brian Wilson, Bryan Adams, Ciara, Geezer Butler o Kid Cudi, le han dicho adiós. 

Reacciones que comparten con otros nombres conocidos, como la actriz Mia Farrow, el actor Cary Elwes o el escritor Stephen King.

Incluso instituciones como la NASA le han dedicado unas palabras: "Su legado vivirá para siempre entre las estrellas".

