Desde la NASA hasta Mick Jagger, Mia Farrow o Stephen King: el mundo llora la muerte de Tina Turner, eterna leyenda del rock and roll

Tina Turner ha fallecido, y su marcha no solo ha dejado un vacío en el mundo de la música, sino que ha conmocionado al mundo entero. La cantante ha muerto este miércoles a la edad de 83 años tras una larga enfermedad.
Su vida no fue fácil, y, aun así, resistió. Lo hizo presumiendo de una fuerza arrolladora sobre el escenario y fuera de él, pero también hablando de sus vulnerabilidades; de las luces y sombras que marcaron una vida personal en la que se enfrentó al abandono, el maltrato y la enfermedad.
Cercana, talentosa y estrella -ahora, todavía más- del rock and roll, ha sido recordada y despedida en todo el mundo a través de las redes sociales por parte de compañeros de profesión y otras celebridades, así como por instituciones de diferentes áreas.
I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner.— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) May 24, 2023
She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her. pic.twitter.com/TkG5VrdxXO
RIP Tina. She was my moms hero, she was the ultimate superhero to me too. 🙏🏾— The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) May 24, 2023
I’m so sorry to hear about Tina Turner. I loved Tina and her voice and energy – she was one of the greats. “River Deep, Mountain High” will always be one of my favorite songs. And nothing beats her version of “Proud Mary.” I loved her musical too. Love & Mercy. pic.twitter.com/dZ0swrtmsB— Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) May 24, 2023
The magnificent Tina Turner has left us. 💔 pic.twitter.com/0FW16o4kZC— Mia Farrow 🏳️🌈 🌻🇺🇸☘️ (@MiaFarrow) May 24, 2023
Sad to hear of Tina Turner passing. I saw her on her first major tour, supporting The Rolling Stones at Birmingham Odeon on 1966 & became an instant fan. RIP pic.twitter.com/ijZJRtwZmN— Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) May 24, 2023
Rostros de la música como Mick Jagger, vocalista de los Rolling Stones, que la define como una artista "inspiradora, cálida, divertida y generosa", Brian Wilson, Bryan Adams, Ciara, Geezer Butler o Kid Cudi, le han dicho adiós.
Tina Turner: Simply the best.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 24, 2023
Legends never die. They live on in our collective psyche forever. Thank you for enriching our lives, Tina. Rest in power… #tinaturner 1939-2023 pic.twitter.com/ODXWr0JlrP— Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) May 24, 2023
An icon.— Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) May 24, 2023
A trailblazer.
An inspiration to so many.
The Queen of Rock n Roll.
Rest in Peace, Tina Turner. pic.twitter.com/Rk8AFZkKCA
Reacciones que comparten con otros nombres conocidos, como la actriz Mia Farrow, el actor Cary Elwes o el escritor Stephen King.
Simply the best. Music legend Tina Turner sparkled across the stage and into millions of hearts as the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll. Her legacy will forever live among the stars. pic.twitter.com/W0OGq61vwT— NASA (@NASA) May 24, 2023
Rest in peace to one of my favorite artists of all time, the legendary queen of rock n’ roll Tina Turner. I’ve seen her many many times and hands down, she gave one of the best live shows I’ve ever seen. She always gave you your moneys worth. pic.twitter.com/VqlTjy1LUR— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 24, 2023
Incluso instituciones como la NASA le han dedicado unas palabras: "Su legado vivirá para siempre entre las estrellas".
