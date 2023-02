El consenso que puede salvar vidas

New: Emma and Lettie Pattison were brutally shot dead by George Pattison. He did this all on his own. He could have walked away, but he didn’t. Emma was not to blame. Watch the video here https://t.co/yWlBSL3NY3 via @YouTube #EmmaPattison #LettiePattison #CrimeAnalyst pic.twitter.com/yn1iV7KSFL