#EFFIS Fire Danger Forecast for 27 July



🔥Very Extreme Danger in several areas of #Spain🇪🇸, France🇫🇷,#Italy🇮🇹, in #Crete🇬🇷, as well as in #Morocco 🇲🇦, #Tunisia🇹🇳 and #Algeria🇩🇿



🔥Extreme Danger forecasted in areas of:

🇵🇹🇪🇸🇫🇷🇮🇹🇬🇷🇭🇺🇷🇴🇷🇸🇦🇱🇹🇷🇩🇿🇹🇳🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/fT4nUb8nXF