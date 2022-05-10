Qué dice la letra de 'SPACE MAN', la canción de Sam Ryder que representará a Reino Unido en Eurovisión 2022

Este martes 10 de mayo comienza la nueva edición de Eurovisión con la primera gran semifinal, que arrancará a las 22.40 horas desde Turín (Italia). El jueves 12 de mayo será la segunda semifinal y el sábado 14 de mayo la gran gala final donde se elegirá al país ganador de entre los seleccionados.

Chanel Terrero será la encargada de representar a España con el tema SloMo, tras haber sido elegida en el concurso Benidorm Fest. De hecho, las apuestas dan cada vez más esperanzas a la artista y podría obtener el mejor resultado para España en este siglo.

Así es el tema que lleva Reino Unido

Sam Ryder representará a Reino Unido en el Festival de la Canción de Eurovisión 2022 en Turín con la canción SPACE MAN.

If I was an astronaut, I'd be floating in mid-air

And a broken heart would just belong to someone else down there

I would be the centre of my lonely universe

But I'm only human, and I'm crashing down to earth

If I was an astronaut, I'd have a bird's eye view

I'd circle 'round the world and keep on coming back to you

In my floating castle, I'd rub shoulders with the stars

But I'm only human, and I'm drifting in the dark

I'm up in space, man

Up in space, man

I've searched around the universe

Been down some black holes

There's nothing but space, man

And I wanna go home

If I was an astronaut, I'd speak to satellites

My navigation systems would search for other life

But I'd be up here thinking 'bout what I left behind

'Cause I'm only human with the real world on my mind

I'm up in space, man

Up in space, man

I've searched around the universe

Been down some black holes

There's nothing but space, man

And I wanna go home

Gravity keeps pulling me down

As long as you're on the ground, I'll stick around

Stick around

I'll stick around

I'm up in space, man

Up in space, man

I've searched around the universe

Been down some black holes

There's nothing but space, man, no

Oh, I'm in the wrong place, man

Nothing but, nothing but, nothing but space, man

Nothing but, nothing but, nothing but space, man

I've searched around the universe

Been down some black holes

Nothing but space, man

And I wanna go home