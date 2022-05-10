Qué dice la letra de 'Boys Do Cry', la canción de Marius Bear que representará a Suiza en Eurovisión 2022

El festival de Eurovisión, uno de los eventos musicales más esperados del año, ya está aquí. Los días 10 y 12 de mayo tendrán lugar las dos semifinales, para después pasar a la gran final el sábado 14 de mayo de 2022, donde se podrá conocer al ganador de esta edición.

En el caso de España, Chanel Terrero será la representante en este evento, donde presentará su tema SloMo tras haber sido elegida en el concurso Benidorm Fest.

Así es el tema de Suiza

Marius Bear representará a Suiza en el festival de Eurovisión de este año con el tema Boys Do Cry.

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh

In my room

Lives a boy who could be blue

And you might never know, oh, oh

You think he's cavalier

He would shed more than a crocodile tear

If you go, oh-oh-oh-oh

Hearts, they get broken

God only knows why

And sometimes aeroplanes fall down from the sky

And mountains, they crumble

And rivers, they run dry

And oh, woah, oh, oh, oh

Boys do cry

When night falls

And the moon is all we see

Don't fear the wolf that lives in me, oh, oh

You think he's tough enough

He will cry love 'til the sun comes up

If you go, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Hearts, they get broken

God only knows why

And sometimes aeroplanes fall down from the sky

And mountains, they crumble

And rivers, they run dry

And oh, woah, oh, oh, oh

Boys do cry

And how they cry

Mountains, they crumble

And rivers they run dry

And oh, woah, oh, oh, oh

Boys do cry