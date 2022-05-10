Qué dice la letra de 'Boys Do Cry', la canción de Marius Bear que representará a Suiza en Eurovisión 2022

El festival de Eurovisión, uno de los eventos musicales más esperados del año, ya está aquí. Los días 10 y 12 de mayo tendrán lugar las dos semifinales, para después pasar a la gran final el sábado 14 de mayo de 2022, donde se podrá conocer al ganador de esta edición.
En el caso de España, Chanel Terrero será la representante en este evento, donde presentará su tema SloMo tras haber sido elegida en el concurso Benidorm Fest.
Así es el tema de Suiza
Marius Bear representará a Suiza en el festival de Eurovisión de este año con el tema Boys Do Cry.
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh
In my room
Lives a boy who could be blue
And you might never know, oh, oh
You think he's cavalier
He would shed more than a crocodile tear
If you go, oh-oh-oh-oh
Hearts, they get broken
God only knows why
And sometimes aeroplanes fall down from the sky
And mountains, they crumble
And rivers, they run dry
And oh, woah, oh, oh, oh
Boys do cry
When night falls
And the moon is all we see
Don't fear the wolf that lives in me, oh, oh
You think he's tough enough
He will cry love 'til the sun comes up
If you go, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Hearts, they get broken
God only knows why
And sometimes aeroplanes fall down from the sky
And mountains, they crumble
And rivers, they run dry
And oh, woah, oh, oh, oh
Boys do cry
And how they cry
Mountains, they crumble
And rivers they run dry
And oh, woah, oh, oh, oh
Boys do cry
Comentarios