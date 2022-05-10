Buscador avanzado
Temas del día

Qué dice la letra de 'Boys Do Cry', la canción de Marius Bear que representará a Suiza en Eurovisión 2022

20minutos  NOTICIA10.05.2022 - 10:35h
  • La gran final de Eurovisión tendrá lugar este sábado 14 de mayo.
Marius Bear
Marius Bear
Eurovision.tv

El festival de Eurovisión, uno de los eventos musicales más esperados del año, ya está aquí. Los días 10 y 12 de mayo tendrán lugar las dos semifinales, para después pasar a la gran final el sábado 14 de mayo de 2022, donde se podrá conocer al ganador de esta edición.

En el caso de España, Chanel Terrero será la representante en este evento, donde presentará su tema SloMo tras haber sido elegida en el concurso Benidorm Fest.

Así es el tema de Suiza

Marius Bear representará a Suiza en el festival de Eurovisión de este año con el tema Boys Do Cry.

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh

In my room

Lives a boy who could be blue

And you might never know, oh, oh

You think he's cavalier

He would shed more than a crocodile tear

If you go, oh-oh-oh-oh

Hearts, they get broken

God only knows why

And sometimes aeroplanes fall down from the sky

And mountains, they crumble

And rivers, they run dry

And oh, woah, oh, oh, oh

Boys do cry

When night falls

And the moon is all we see

Don't fear the wolf that lives in me, oh, oh

You think he's tough enough

He will cry love 'til the sun comes up

If you go, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Hearts, they get broken

God only knows why

And sometimes aeroplanes fall down from the sky

And mountains, they crumble

And rivers, they run dry

And oh, woah, oh, oh, oh

Boys do cry

And how they cry

Mountains, they crumble

And rivers they run dry

And oh, woah, oh, oh, oh

Boys do cry

Mostrar comentarios

Códigos Descuento

Código descuento La Redoute

10% Código Descuento La Redoute para TODA la Web

Código descuento ASOS

20% Cupón Promocional ASOS en el primer pedido Online

Código descuento Reebok

25% Código Promocional Reebok en Zapatillas y Ropa Deportiva

Código descuento Converse

15% Código Descuento Converse en tu Pedido

Código descuento Druni

Obtén hasta 80% de Ahorro en las ofertas flash de Druni

Código Descuento Primor

50% cupón descuento Primor en la segunda unidad de Flormar
© 20 Minutos Editora, S.L.

Queda prohibida toda reproducción sin permiso escrito de la empresa a los efectos del artículo 32.1, párrafo segundo, de la Ley de Propiedad Intelectual. Asimismo, a los efectos establecidos en el artículo 33.1 de Ley de Propiedad Intelectual, la empresa hace constar la correspondiente reserva de derechos, por sí y por medio de sus redactores o autores.