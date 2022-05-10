Qué dice la letra de 'Hold Me Closer', la canción de Cornelia Jakobs que representará a Suiza en Eurovisión 2022

Este martes 10 de mayo comienza la nueva edición de Eurovisión con la primera gran semifinal, que arrancará a las 22.40 horas desde Turín (Italia). El jueves 12 de mayo será la segunda semifinal y el sábado 14 de mayo la gran gala final donde se elegirá al país ganador de entre los seleccionados.

Chanel Terrero será la encargada de representar a España con el tema SloMo, tras haber sido elegida en el concurso Benidorm Fest. De hecho, las apuestas dan cada vez más esperanzas a la artista y podría obtener el mejor resultado para España en este siglo.

Así es el tema de Suecia

Cornelia Jakobs representará a Suecia en el Festival de la Canción de Eurovisión 2022 en Turín con la canción Hold Me Closer.

No need to apologize

'Cause there's nothing to regret

Well, this is not what I wanted

Guess all the good things come to an end

So baby, bye, bye

Wish you the best

But most of all, I wish that I could love you less

Well, maybe you're right, I'll find someone else

You say it isn't me, but when did that ever help?

Hold me closer

Although you'll leave before the sunrise

Might be bleeding, but don't you mind, I'll be fine

Oh, it kills me

I found the right one at the wrong time

But until the sunrise

Hold tight, hold tight

Maybe it happened too fast

I guess that I understand

You say that you never felt this way for anyone

And that's why it scares you to death

So baby, bye, bye

Know it's for the best

Still I can't see how that would ease the pain in my chest

Hold me closer

Although you'll leave before the sunrise

I'll be bleeding, but don't you mind, I'll be fine

Oh, it kills me

I found the right one at the wrong time

But until the sunrise

Could you just hold me tight?

I know I have to let go, but just give me the night

'Cause tomorrow will hurt

Hurt really bad

'Cause I'm about to lose the best I ever had

Hold me closer

Although you'll leave before the sunrise

I'll be bleeding, but don't you mind, I'll be fine

Oh, it kills me

I found the right one at the wrong time

But until the sunrise

Could you just hold me tight? (Hold tight, hold tight)

I know, I have to let go

But just give me the night (hold tight, hold tight)

Can't you see that you

Found the right one at the wrong time?

It was just the wrong time

Hold tight, hold tight