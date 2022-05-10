Qué dice la letra de 'Miss You', la canción de Jérémie Makiese que representará a Bélgica en Eurovisión 2022

El festival de Eurovisión, uno de los eventos musicales más esperados del año, ya está aquí. Los días 10 y 12 de mayo tendrán lugar las dos semifinales, para después pasar a la gran final el sábado 14 de mayo de 2022, donde se podrá conocer al ganador de esta edición.

En el caso de España, Chanel Terrero será la representante en este evento, donde presentará su tema SloMo tras haber sido elegida en el concurso Benidorm Fest.

Letra de la canción 'Miss you'



Jérémie Makiese será el encargado de representar a Bélgica en Eurovisión este año con el siguiente tema:

Sometimes I feel down

Sometimes I booze

Sometimes I fall

Sometimes I do wrong

One day I'm cool

One day I'm cold

And I've been trying to escape my past

Give up on the sadness that you left behind

I've been trying to erase my mind

You stay like a nightmare

When I close my eyes

Am I gonna miss you? No

Promise I won't miss you, no

I'm gonna break through, no

I'll never hate you

I'll never chase you

Sometimes I feel good

Sometimes I lose my mind and my soul

That's when I see you

And out of the blue I answer your call

And I've been trying to escape my past

Give up on the sadness that you left behind

I've been trying to erase my mind

But you stay like a nightmare

When I close my eyes

Am I gonna miss you? No

Promise I won't miss you, no

I'm gonna break through, no

I'll never hate you

I'll never chase you

Am I gonna miss you? No, no

Promise I won't miss you, no

I'm gonna break through, no

I'll never hate you

I'll never chase you

Oh, I gotta make it to the bright side

I've been lying when I said I'm fine

Wanna find a way to feel alive

Am I gonna miss you? No

Promise I won't miss you, no

I'm gonna break through, no

I'll never hate you

I'll never chase you

Never feel bad

When love is good

Life goes on

Don't wanna live my life

Waiting for your call

Sometimes I feel down

Sometimes I booze

Sometimes I fall