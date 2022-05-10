Qué dice la letra de 'Miss You', la canción de Jérémie Makiese que representará a Bélgica en Eurovisión 2022

El festival de Eurovisión, uno de los eventos musicales más esperados del año, ya está aquí. Los días 10 y 12 de mayo tendrán lugar las dos semifinales, para después pasar a la gran final el sábado 14 de mayo de 2022, donde se podrá conocer al ganador de esta edición.
En el caso de España, Chanel Terrero será la representante en este evento, donde presentará su tema SloMo tras haber sido elegida en el concurso Benidorm Fest.
Letra de la canción 'Miss you'
Jérémie Makiese será el encargado de representar a Bélgica en Eurovisión este año con el siguiente tema:
Sometimes I feel down
Sometimes I booze
Sometimes I fall
Sometimes I do wrong
One day I'm cool
One day I'm cold
And I've been trying to escape my past
Give up on the sadness that you left behind
I've been trying to erase my mind
You stay like a nightmare
When I close my eyes
Am I gonna miss you? No
Promise I won't miss you, no
I'm gonna break through, no
I'll never hate you
I'll never chase you
Sometimes I feel good
Sometimes I lose my mind and my soul
That's when I see you
And out of the blue I answer your call
And I've been trying to escape my past
Give up on the sadness that you left behind
I've been trying to erase my mind
But you stay like a nightmare
When I close my eyes
Am I gonna miss you? No
Promise I won't miss you, no
I'm gonna break through, no
I'll never hate you
I'll never chase you
Am I gonna miss you? No, no
Promise I won't miss you, no
I'm gonna break through, no
I'll never hate you
I'll never chase you
Oh, I gotta make it to the bright side
I've been lying when I said I'm fine
Wanna find a way to feel alive
Am I gonna miss you? No
Promise I won't miss you, no
I'm gonna break through, no
I'll never hate you
I'll never chase you
Never feel bad
When love is good
Life goes on
Don't wanna live my life
Waiting for your call
Sometimes I feel down
Sometimes I booze
Sometimes I fall
