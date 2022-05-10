Qué dice la letra de 'Halo', la canción de LUM!X feat. Pia Maria que representará a Austria en Eurovisión 2022

El festival de Eurovisión, uno de los eventos musicales más esperados del año, ya está aquí. Los días 10 y 12 de mayo tendrán lugar las dos semifinales, para después pasar a la gran final el sábado 14 de mayo de 2022, donde se podrá conocer al ganador de esta edición.
En el caso de España, Chanel Terrero será la representante en este evento, donde presentará su tema SloMo tras haber sido elegida en el concurso Benidorm Fest.
Letra de la canción 'Halo'
LUM!X se une a la vocalista Pia Maria para representar a Austria con el tema Halo.
Let me be your halo-oh (Halo)
'Cause we been through hell and back and all in one night
Let me be your halo-oh (Halo)
'Cause heaven can wait for us to finish the fight
We don't need a Hercules to bring a man down to his knees
No more apologies (Oh, no-no-no-no)
Philosophers like Socrates said to find yourself, think on your feet
Go sharpen your teeth (Oh, no-no, no)
We can be CEO
Yeah, you already know
Yeah, we can be the boss
Fly higher than the Gods
We're not under control
No, no, no, not anymore
If you feel me then put your hands up
(Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)
Let me be your halo-oh (Halo)
'Cause we been through hell and back and all in one night
Let me be your halo-oh (Halo)
'Cause heaven can wait for us to finish the fight
And I'm stronger than angels
I'm fearless in danger
And I will bring dark to the light
Let me be your halo-oh
'Cause we been through hell and back and all in one night
Medusa had the right idea
Beautiful's something to fear
For a hundred years (Oh, no-no-no-no-no)
We're gonna be written among the stars (Oh-oh)
Posters on walls of young queens
We can be CEO
Yeah, you already know
Yeah, we can be the boss
Fly higher than the Gods
We're not under control
No, no, no, not anymore
If you feel me then put your hands up
(Oh-oh)
Let me be your halo-oh (Halo)
'Cause we been through hell and back and all in one night
Let me be your halo-oh (Halo)
'Cause heaven can wait for us to finish the fight
And I'm stronger than angels
I'm fearless in danger
And I will bring dark to the light
Let me be your halo-oh (Halo)
'Cause we been through hell and back and all in one night
La-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la-la
Don't need a
La-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la-la
Let me be your halo-oh (Halo)
'Cause we been through hell and back and all in one night
Let me be your halo-oh (Halo)
'Cause heaven can wait for us to finish the fight
And I'm stronger than angels
I'm fearless in danger
And I will bring dark to the light
Let me be your halo-oh (Halo)
'Cause we been through hell and back and all in one night
