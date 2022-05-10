Qué dice la letra de 'Halo', la canción de LUM!X feat. Pia Maria que representará a Austria en Eurovisión 2022

El festival de Eurovisión, uno de los eventos musicales más esperados del año, ya está aquí. Los días 10 y 12 de mayo tendrán lugar las dos semifinales, para después pasar a la gran final el sábado 14 de mayo de 2022, donde se podrá conocer al ganador de esta edición.

En el caso de España, Chanel Terrero será la representante en este evento, donde presentará su tema SloMo tras haber sido elegida en el concurso Benidorm Fest.

Letra de la canción 'Halo'

LUM!X se une a la vocalista Pia Maria para representar a Austria con el tema Halo.

Let me be your halo-oh (Halo)

'Cause we been through hell and back and all in one night

Let me be your halo-oh (Halo)

'Cause heaven can wait for us to finish the fight

We don't need a Hercules to bring a man down to his knees

No more apologies (Oh, no-no-no-no)

Philosophers like Socrates said to find yourself, think on your feet

Go sharpen your teeth (Oh, no-no, no)

We can be CEO

Yeah, you already know

Yeah, we can be the boss

Fly higher than the Gods

We're not under control

No, no, no, not anymore

If you feel me then put your hands up

(Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

Let me be your halo-oh (Halo)

'Cause we been through hell and back and all in one night

Let me be your halo-oh (Halo)

'Cause heaven can wait for us to finish the fight

And I'm stronger than angels

I'm fearless in danger

And I will bring dark to the light

Let me be your halo-oh

'Cause we been through hell and back and all in one night

Medusa had the right idea

Beautiful's something to fear

For a hundred years (Oh, no-no-no-no-no)

We're gonna be written among the stars (Oh-oh)

Posters on walls of young queens

We can be CEO

Yeah, you already know

Yeah, we can be the boss

Fly higher than the Gods

We're not under control

No, no, no, not anymore

If you feel me then put your hands up

(Oh-oh)

Let me be your halo-oh (Halo)

'Cause we been through hell and back and all in one night

Let me be your halo-oh (Halo)

'Cause heaven can wait for us to finish the fight

And I'm stronger than angels

I'm fearless in danger

And I will bring dark to the light

Let me be your halo-oh (Halo)

'Cause we been through hell and back and all in one night

La-la-la-la-la

La-la-la-la-la-la

La-la-la-la-la-la

La-la-la-la-la-la

Don't need a

La-la-la-la-la

La-la-la-la-la-la

La-la-la-la-la-la

La-la-la-la-la-la

Let me be your halo-oh (Halo)

'Cause we been through hell and back and all in one night

Let me be your halo-oh (Halo)

'Cause heaven can wait for us to finish the fight

And I'm stronger than angels

I'm fearless in danger

And I will bring dark to the light

Let me be your halo-oh (Halo)

'Cause we been through hell and back and all in one night

https://lyricstranslate.com/es/lumx-halo-lyrics.html