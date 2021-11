Elon Musk vende su última mansión en California por casi 30 millones de euros

Elon Musk has found a buyer for his “last remaining house” at $32M.



The 10-bedroom, 16,000 sq-ft, San Francisco home sits on 47 acres and was bought for $23M in 2017.



In 2020, Musk tweeted that he is selling almost all his physical belongings and that he “will own no house.” pic.twitter.com/jgxY8yHr3j