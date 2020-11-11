Millie Bobby Brown, de 'Stranger Things', destrozada por la muerte de su abuela, aquejada de Alzheimer

La actriz Millie Bobby Brown se ha mostrado destrozada en redes sociales después de que su abuela Ruth, a la que estaba muy unida, falleciera después de luchar contra el Alzheimer.
En una emotiva publicación en Instagram la protagonista de Stranger Things o Enola Holmes recuerda a su abuelita y le dedica unas preciosas palabras, a la vez que reflexiona sobre la muerte de un familiar.
"No hay palabras que tengan sentido en este momento. No hay ningún sentimiento que pueda describir. La pérdida es algo tan complejo y paso por estados en los que no puedo dejar de llorar y luego me río de todos los recuerdos y luego me siento en silencio y trato de comprender lo que ha pasado", decía la joven de 16 años.
"El Alzheimer es malvado. Es cruel. Quitar la capacidad de alguien de recordar y luego de funcionar como un ser humano. Es tan difícil sentarse ver cómo eso sucede... Siempre seré tu Millie Moos. Espero que me cuides y me protejas como lo hacías cuando era pequeña", le decía a su abuelita.
"Les hablaré a todos sobre ti y las lecciones que me enseñaste. Te agradeceré todos los días por las risas y los recuerdos que me diste a lo largo de mi vida", prometía la joven. Y es que su abuela compartió con ella muchos momentos: "Llegaba la medianoche y nos acostábamos en la cama y ella me contaba historias sobre sus recuerdos de niña y cómo fue vivir la Segunda Guerra Mundial".
"No podía volver a casa para darte un último abrazo debido a la Covid-19, así que FaceTime era todo lo que teníamos. Te canté tanto como mi voz pudo soportarlo, incluso cuando estabas durmiendo. Estos son recuerdos que nunca olvidaré", decía con emoción la actriz.
There’s no words that make sense right now. There’s no feeling to pin point. Loss is something so complex and I go thru spells where I cant stop crying and then I laugh about all the memories and then sit quiet and try to comprehend what happened. Alzheimer's is evil. Its cruel. Taking away someones ability to remember memories and then how to function like a human being. Its so hard to sit there and watch. i’ll always be your millie moos. I hope u watch over me and protect me like u did when I was little. I loved you more than anyone could ever love. Ill tell everyone about you and the lessons u taught me. Ill thank you every day for the laughs and memories u gave me all through out my life so far. My whole life has been amazing and ive enjoyed so many aspects of it, But what ive come to realize, is waking up in nanny ruths house, with the smell of sweet porridge and honey in the middle, with the news playing on the tv and the washing hung up on the line. The cats walking around and the kids playing outside. Id give her the biggest hug and say “ill see u later”. As I played outside with all of the children for hours and hours. She would sit there by the window and say “dont go too far” “stay nearby” “its time to come in”. Id run inside and ham, bread, chips, and beans would be on my plate with a capri sun and we’d sit opposite each other and id tell her what I did that day. After dinner, I usually sang to her or we’d figure out some cross word puzzle as I sat on her lap. Midnight would come and we would lay in bed and she’d tell me stories about her memories as a child and what living through World War 2 was like. I couldn’t come home to give u one last snuggle because of Covid-19 so FaceTime was all that we had. I sang to you as much as my voice could take it, even when u were sleeping. These are memories ill never forget. She is truly my guardian angel. I love you nanny. Theres no forgetting a soul like this one. I hope time will somewhat heal. But for now ill hug mummy and watch videos of us singing and dancing. Rest easy x
