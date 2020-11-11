Millie Bobby Brown, de 'Stranger Things', destrozada por la muerte de su abuela, aquejada de Alzheimer

La actriz Millie Bobby Brown se ha mostrado destrozada en redes sociales después de que su abuela Ruth, a la que estaba muy unida, falleciera después de luchar contra el Alzheimer.

En una emotiva publicación en Instagram la protagonista de Stranger Things o Enola Holmes recuerda a su abuelita y le dedica unas preciosas palabras, a la vez que reflexiona sobre la muerte de un familiar.

"No hay palabras que tengan sentido en este momento. No hay ningún sentimiento que pueda describir. La pérdida es algo tan complejo y paso por estados en los que no puedo dejar de llorar y luego me río de todos los recuerdos y luego me siento en silencio y trato de comprender lo que ha pasado", decía la joven de 16 años.

"El Alzheimer es malvado. Es cruel. Quitar la capacidad de alguien de recordar y luego de funcionar como un ser humano. Es tan difícil sentarse ver cómo eso sucede... Siempre seré tu Millie Moos. Espero que me cuides y me protejas como lo hacías cuando era pequeña", le decía a su abuelita.

"Les hablaré a todos sobre ti y las lecciones que me enseñaste. Te agradeceré todos los días por las risas y los recuerdos que me diste a lo largo de mi vida", prometía la joven. Y es que su abuela compartió con ella muchos momentos: "Llegaba la medianoche y nos acostábamos en la cama y ella me contaba historias sobre sus recuerdos de niña y cómo fue vivir la Segunda Guerra Mundial".

"No podía volver a casa para darte un último abrazo debido a la Covid-19, así que FaceTime era todo lo que teníamos. Te canté tanto como mi voz pudo soportarlo, incluso cuando estabas durmiendo. Estos son recuerdos que nunca olvidaré", decía con emoción la actriz.