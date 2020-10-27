Jennifer Aniston pide no votar a Kanye West: "No es gracioso, no sé de qué otra forma decirlo"

Jennifer Aniston se ha sumado al grupo de celebrities estadounidenses que han pedido activamente que la gente vote de cara a las elecciones presidenciales de Estados Unidosque están a punto de celebrarse.
La eterna Rachel de Friendsha publicado un post en Instagam donde se la ve mandando su voto por correo y un largo texto acerca de lo que ella ha decidido hacer. Así, ha dejado claro que su voto ha ido para Joe Biden y de paso ha lanzado una feroz crítica a al otro candidato, Donald Trump: "Nuestro actual presidente ha decidido que el racismo no es un problema. Repetida y públicamente, él ha ignorado a la ciencia... Demasiadas personas han muerto".
"Esto no trata sobre un candidato o un solo tema. Estamos hablando del futuro el país y del mundo. Hay que votar por la igualdad de derechos humanos, el amor y la decencia", asegura la intérprete.
#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early 👏🏼 I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science... too many people have died. ⠀ I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now... your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting). ⠀ ⠀ This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency. ⠀ ❤️🗳⠀ ⠀ ⠀ PS - It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible 🙏🏼
Además, ha querido hacer referencia a la pintoresca candidatura del rapero Kanye West, algo que, según se puede apreciar, no le hace mucha gracia a Aniston. "No es gracioso votar a Kanye. No sé de qué otra manera decirlo. Por favor, sed responsables", pide la actriz.
