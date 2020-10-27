Buscador avanzado

Jennifer Aniston pide no votar a Kanye West: "No es gracioso, no sé de qué otra forma decirlo"

20minutos  27.10.2020 - 09:24h
  • La actriz ha emitido su voto por correo y este ha ido para Joe Biden.
La actriz Jennifer Aniston, en enero de 2020.
La actriz Jennifer Aniston, en enero de 2020.
Willy Sanjuan / Gtres

Jennifer Aniston se ha sumado al grupo de celebrities estadounidenses que han pedido activamente que la gente vote de cara a las elecciones presidenciales de Estados Unidosque están a punto de celebrarse.

La eterna Rachel de Friendsha publicado un post en Instagam donde se la ve mandando su voto por correo y un largo texto acerca de lo que ella ha decidido hacer. Así, ha dejado claro que su voto ha ido para Joe Biden y de paso ha lanzado una feroz crítica a al otro candidato, Donald Trump: "Nuestro actual presidente ha decidido que el racismo no es un problema. Repetida y públicamente, él ha ignorado a la ciencia... Demasiadas personas han muerto".

"Nuestro actual presidente ha decidido que el racismo no es un problema"

"Esto no trata sobre un candidato o un solo tema. Estamos hablando del futuro el país y del mundo. Hay que votar por la igualdad de derechos humanos, el amor y la decencia", asegura la intérprete.

Además, ha querido hacer referencia a la pintoresca candidatura del rapero Kanye West, algo que, según se puede apreciar, no le hace mucha gracia a Aniston. "No es gracioso votar a Kanye. No sé de qué otra manera decirlo. Por favor, sed responsables", pide la actriz.

