Noah Cyrus y Tana Mongeau confirman su relación tras meses de rumores

20minutos  01.10.2020 - 19:05h
  • La 'youtuber' ha compartido un comunicado en Instagram en el que reflexiona sobre la homofobia y su noviazgo.
La cantante Noah Cyrus y la youtuber Tana Mongeau posan juntas.
Noah Cyrus y Tana Mongeau son pareja. Así lo confirmó la youtuber a través de su perfil de Instagram, donde publicó una fotografía junto con la cantante para confirmar su relación. El pasado mes de junio se rumoreó que ambas estaban juntas, pero ya han decidido dar el paso para hacerlo oficial.

El popular rostro de YouTube ha escrito unas palabras dedicadas a sus más de 5 millones de seguidores para reflexionar sobre su situación: "Nunca pensé que sería lo suficientemente valiente como para compartir públicamente mi orientación sexual de esta manera. Todavía lucho con eso".

La influencer, quien ya salió con Bella Thorne, lamentó esta semana que todavía exista homofobia. "Odio a la gente que me dice que soy heterosexual o que desacredita mi relación si estoy con una chica. Estoy orgullosa de formar parte de la comunidad LGBTQIA+. Estoy orgullosa de decir que viviré mi vida basada en amar a las personas no por su género, sino por su alma", explicó.

"Algunas personas llaman a esto pansexualidad. Todos me llaman bisexual y yo, personalmente, no encuentro la necesidad de etiquetarlo todo", reflexionó antes de agradecer el apoyo que recibe por parte de sus seguidores.

Además, la youtuber también se refirió al presidente de EE UU, Donald Trump, para denunciar la intolerancia de algunas personas hacia el colectivo LGTBIQ+: "Será mejor que votéis. Me duele el corazón incluso publicar sobre el Orgullo sabiendo que los derechos de las personas trans fueron tan repugnantemente arrancados. Usaré la forma que me enoja para luchar por el cambio".

Al parecer, la pareja inició su relación hace unos meses, pero cortó. Ahora, se han dado una segunda oportunidad, tal y como expresó la influencer: "Tuve que tomarme un descanso en Instagram hasta que ella volviera a ser mi novia".

