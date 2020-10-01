Noah Cyrus y Tana Mongeau confirman su relación tras meses de rumores

Noah Cyrus y Tana Mongeau son pareja. Así lo confirmó la youtuber a través de su perfil de Instagram, donde publicó una fotografía junto con la cantante para confirmar su relación. El pasado mes de junio se rumoreó que ambas estaban juntas, pero ya han decidido dar el paso para hacerlo oficial.
El popular rostro de YouTube ha escrito unas palabras dedicadas a sus más de 5 millones de seguidores para reflexionar sobre su situación: "Nunca pensé que sería lo suficientemente valiente como para compartir públicamente mi orientación sexual de esta manera. Todavía lucho con eso".
La influencer, quien ya salió con Bella Thorne, lamentó esta semana que todavía exista homofobia. "Odio a la gente que me dice que soy heterosexual o que desacredita mi relación si estoy con una chica. Estoy orgullosa de formar parte de la comunidad LGBTQIA+. Estoy orgullosa de decir que viviré mi vida basada en amar a las personas no por su género, sino por su alma", explicó.
"Algunas personas llaman a esto pansexualidad. Todos me llaman bisexual y yo, personalmente, no encuentro la necesidad de etiquetarlo todo", reflexionó antes de agradecer el apoyo que recibe por parte de sus seguidores.
Además, la youtuber también se refirió al presidente de EE UU, Donald Trump, para denunciar la intolerancia de algunas personas hacia el colectivo LGTBIQ+: "Será mejor que votéis. Me duele el corazón incluso publicar sobre el Orgullo sabiendo que los derechos de las personas trans fueron tan repugnantemente arrancados. Usaré la forma que me enoja para luchar por el cambio".
Al parecer, la pareja inició su relación hace unos meses, pero cortó. Ahora, se han dado una segunda oportunidad, tal y como expresó la influencer: "Tuve que tomarme un descanso en Instagram hasta que ella volviera a ser mi novia".
u knew i had a long ass pride post coming 🏳️🌈💗 i never thought i’d be brave enough to publicly share my sexuality in the way i do now.. i still struggle with it- i hate the boxes, i hate people telling me i’m straight or discrediting my relationship if i’m with a girl.. but i’m proud to be not only a member but an ally of the LGBTQIA+ community and i’m proud to say i will live my life based on loving people not for their gender but their soul. some people call that pansexuality, everyone calls me bi, i personally don’t find a need to label it all.. love and sexuality is gender less to me & i’m so lucky to have this platform to speak openly about that. also fuck our president for his absolute inhumane ideals toward the lgbtqia community and u better be voting his ass out with me.. it hurts my heart to even be posting about pride knowing that the rights of Trans people were just so sickeningly ripped from them. i will use the way that angers me to fight for change. I LOVE ALL OF U LGBTQIA BABIES, EXACTLY WHO YOU FEEL LIKE INSIDE IS EXACTLY WHO YOU ARE MEANT TO BE 🏳️🌈🖤
