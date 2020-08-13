Una 'influencer' relata la brutal paliza que le propinó un hombre durante una fiesta en su casa

Yasmine Pierards es conocida en Bélgica por su paso por varios formatos de televisión. La joven de 23 años formó parte de la serie Ex on the Beach y participó en Temptation Island. Esto le ha convertido una persona muy conocida en el país. Sin embargo, en esta ocasión, Pierards ha querido compartir con sus seguidores el resultado del brutal ataque que sufrió en una fiesta celebrada en su domicilio.
En las instantáneas, se aprecia su rostro ensangrentado e inflamado lleno de hematomas. La influencer, que tuvo que ser trasladada al hospital, presentaba un conmoción cerebral y tenía la nariz rota tras ser pateada por su agresor.
La tentadora de la versión belga de La isla de las tentaciones, explica en su post cómo sucedieron los hechos. Pierards celebró una fiesta en su domicilio y, tras dar por concluida la celebración, quiso que todos se marcharan de su casa.
Cuando despertó a uno de los invitados que se encontraba durmiendo en el sofá, este se resistió a marcharse de su hogar y se encerró en su habitación. Poco después, el hombre volvió a salir al salón y ella le gritó que se marchara. Fue entonces cuando este la golpeó en la cara en varias ocasiones hasta que la joven cayó al suelo donde continuó pateándola.
Ok so first of all I wanted to keep this a secret and don’t post it at all. But I feel like I need to use my platform to spread awareness about abusement. It all started as a little stupid after party at my place. At the end of the party I wanted everyone to go home but there was one person (I saw him once because we have mutual friends) that didn’t wanted to go home because he wanted to sleep at my place. He was sleeping on the couch so I woke him up and told him that he needed to leave. He acted confused and instead of going home he went straight to my bedroom and locked the door. I wanted to call the police but my phone was in the room with him. I was getting scared because he was still at my place so I kept telling him that he needed to leave. He openend the door and went to my living room again, I started to yell at him that I really wanted him to leave. Then he lost his shit and punched me in the face multiple times, I immediately felt that my nose was broken and couldn’t do anything to protect myself. He kept punching me als I fell on the ground, as I was laying on the ground he kept hitting and kicking me all over my body. I was so scared when all the blood was dripping of my face and at that point I crawled to my apartment hall where I asked my neighbours to call the police. The guy came and sat there with me in the hallway and told me it was my own fault because I wanted him to leave. The police and people from the hospital came and took me to the hospital. The police took him to jail where he was in for 5-6h and is free now. I was in the hospital for 2 days, my nose is broken, I have a concussion and my eye is fucked. I feel like shit but still so lucky because this could end up much worse. I wanted to take a break from social media but I’m not letting this person ruin my social and private life. So I’m still living my life and I’m in a lot of pain but I’m trying to keep doing what I was doing. Karma will get him and I’ll take further steps for justice. And I want to tell EVERYONE that we need to stand together and be strong. Love you guys. 🤍 PLEASE KEEP SPREADING AWARENESS ABOUT THIS BECAUSE I DON’T WANT OTHER PEOPLE TO GO THROUGH THE SAME THING.
Por último, la joven comenta el miedo que sintió durante el ataque y cómo consigo escapar para pedir ayuda. "Me asusté tanto cuando vi toda la sangre goteando por mi cara y en ese momento me arrastré hasta el vestíbulo de mi apartamento donde pedí a mis vecinos que llamaran a la policía", comenta.
Según cuenta la influencer, "Quería mantener esto en secreto y no publicarlo en absoluto". Sin embargo, tras reflexionar, ha querido compartir su caso "porque no quiere que otra mujer pase por lo mismo" y se siente obligada a usar sus redes para concienciar sobre el abuso.
Los seguidores de Yasmine Pierards nos han dudado en aplaudir su valentía por contar la situación vivida y mandar sus mejores deseos para la pronta recuperación de su ídolo.
