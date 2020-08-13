Una 'influencer' relata la brutal paliza que le propinó un hombre durante una fiesta en su casa

Yasmine Pierards es conocida en Bélgica por su paso por varios formatos de televisión. La joven de 23 años formó parte de la serie Ex on the Beach y participó en Temptation Island. Esto le ha convertido una persona muy conocida en el país. Sin embargo, en esta ocasión, Pierards ha querido compartir con sus seguidores el resultado del brutal ataque que sufrió en una fiesta celebrada en su domicilio.

En las instantáneas, se aprecia su rostro ensangrentado e inflamado lleno de hematomas. La influencer, que tuvo que ser trasladada al hospital, presentaba un conmoción cerebral y tenía la nariz rota tras ser pateada por su agresor.

La tentadora de la versión belga de La isla de las tentaciones, explica en su post cómo sucedieron los hechos. Pierards celebró una fiesta en su domicilio y, tras dar por concluida la celebración, quiso que todos se marcharan de su casa.

Cuando despertó a uno de los invitados que se encontraba durmiendo en el sofá, este se resistió a marcharse de su hogar y se encerró en su habitación. Poco después, el hombre volvió a salir al salón y ella le gritó que se marchara. Fue entonces cuando este la golpeó en la cara en varias ocasiones hasta que la joven cayó al suelo donde continuó pateándola.

Por último, la joven comenta el miedo que sintió durante el ataque y cómo consigo escapar para pedir ayuda. "Me asusté tanto cuando vi toda la sangre goteando por mi cara y en ese momento me arrastré hasta el vestíbulo de mi apartamento donde pedí a mis vecinos que llamaran a la policía", comenta.

Según cuenta la influencer, "Quería mantener esto en secreto y no publicarlo en absoluto". Sin embargo, tras reflexionar, ha querido compartir su caso "porque no quiere que otra mujer pase por lo mismo" y se siente obligada a usar sus redes para concienciar sobre el abuso.

Los seguidores de Yasmine Pierards nos han dudado en aplaudir su valentía por contar la situación vivida y mandar sus mejores deseos para la pronta recuperación de su ídolo.