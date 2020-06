Jennifer Lawrence se une a Twitter e inmediatamente exige justicia para Breonna Taylor

Nearly 1 in 4 Black men in America will be locked up at some point in their life. In this short video, @omarepps & @desmondmeade explain how corruption has broken our criminal justice system—& what we can do to fix it. #UnbreakingAmerica#JusticeForSalehttps://t.co/nBgujzH2BHpic.twitter.com/Jhw4Jtav5L