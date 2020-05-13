Tallulah, hija de Bruce Willis y Demi Moore, confiesa por qué estuvo distanciada de su madre durante 3 años

Talluhah Willis, hija de Bruce Willis, ha roto su silencio para sincerarse sobre la inexistente relación que tuvo con su madre, la actriz Demi Moore, hace años. Y es que madre e hija estuvieron sin hablarse más de tres años.
Aunque ahora pueden presumir de ser una familia unida, las cosas no fueron así siempre. "No me hablé con mi madre durante casi tres años y durante esa terrible etapa pasaba de estar completamente rota a convertirme en polvo", confesó la también actriz.
"Me recuerdo llorando mientras iba conduciendo al trabajo después de escuchar un anuncio de radio que recomendaba alegremente un 'perfume que a mamá le encantaría'", continuó en un post de Instagram.
Channeling love and strength to every mother to be, tired mamas, step moms, and mamas who’ve lost something precious. I’m sending it to anyone who struggles to celebrate a day when it reminds them of a loss. I didn’t talk to my mom for almost 3 years and during that shattered time this day would transport me from fragmented pieces to absolute dust. I remember tearing up driving to work upon hearing a radio ad that cheerily recommend which ‘perfume Mom would absolutely adore’. I digested the entire celebratory nature of the day as an insensitive slight to MY pain and MY story. However, my story changed. Through a metamorphosis of inward self reflection and a malleability to forgive, 3 years did not stretch to forever. The gratitude of that truth has never lost its potency. I am magnetically transfixed by my mother, if you know me personally you know the magnitude of her presence in my life. I often wonder what kind of connection could be formed were I to meet the 26 year old Demi. I think we’d have a lot of laughter. The kind where you are silent and doubled over and gasping for a sliver of air. The here and now is a day that started with a running hug to my maternal deity and a sloppy cheek kiss. I revel in all that you are @demimoore and all that you continue to teach me. I witness what this day means for you, and where you came from. Every nook and cranny of you is worthy and gilded. I love you eternally your baby, tallulah belle
Un texto que publicó por el Día de la Madre (que en Estados Unidos se celebró el pasado domingo) para reflexionar sobre su historia y cómo cambió. "Después de una metamorfosis personal que provocó una autorreflexión y la posibilidad de perdonar, esos tres años no se alargaron para siempre", comentó.
Un distanciamiento que se produjo debido a la recaída en las drogas de Demi Moore, quien publicó un libro autobiográfico contando su dura infancia y sus problemas con las adicciones. Un motivo por el que Tallulah decidió alejarse de ella.
