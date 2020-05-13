Tallulah, hija de Bruce Willis y Demi Moore, confiesa por qué estuvo distanciada de su madre durante 3 años

Talluhah Willis, hija de Bruce Willis, ha roto su silencio para sincerarse sobre la inexistente relación que tuvo con su madre, la actriz Demi Moore, hace años. Y es que madre e hija estuvieron sin hablarse más de tres años.

Aunque ahora pueden presumir de ser una familia unida, las cosas no fueron así siempre. "No me hablé con mi madre durante casi tres años y durante esa terrible etapa pasaba de estar completamente rota a convertirme en polvo", confesó la también actriz.

"Me recuerdo llorando mientras iba conduciendo al trabajo después de escuchar un anuncio de radio que recomendaba alegremente un 'perfume que a mamá le encantaría'", continuó en un post de Instagram.

Un texto que publicó por el Día de la Madre (que en Estados Unidos se celebró el pasado domingo) para reflexionar sobre su historia y cómo cambió. "Después de una metamorfosis personal que provocó una autorreflexión y la posibilidad de perdonar, esos tres años no se alargaron para siempre", comentó.

Un distanciamiento que se produjo debido a la recaída en las drogas de Demi Moore, quien publicó un libro autobiográfico contando su dura infancia y sus problemas con las adicciones. Un motivo por el que Tallulah decidió alejarse de ella.