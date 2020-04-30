Meghan Markle reaparece desde su casa para desearle suerte a una joven y darle consejos para su futuro laboral

Hace unos días Meghan Markle confesaba haber contratado al abogado David Sherborne, quien ya fue abogado de Lady Di, para asegurarse el triunfo en la batalla legal que mantiene con varios medios de comunicación que publicaron mensajes privados y teorías sobre la relación que mantiene con su padre.
Después de romper su relación con la casa real británica, tanto ella como el príncipe Harry optaron por mantener un perfil bajo y alejarse así del foco mediático. Ahora, Megan Markle ha decidido recurrir a las famosas videollamadas para continuar con sus compromisos profesionales.
La duquesa de Sussex quiso dar una sorpresa a una joven que forma parte de la asociación Smart Works, de la que es patrona desde enero de 2019. La organización ayuda a las mujeres a integrarse al mercado laboral a través de la capacitación en entrevistas de trabajo y el asesoramiento estilístico de cara a estos encuentros laborales.
"Se te ve muy segura de ti misma y preparada. Solo llamaba para desearte mucha suerte, estoy cruzando los dedos por ti", empezó diciendo Megan. Un vídeo que aprovechó para lanzar un mensaje de positividad en estos duros momentos.
"Sé que ahora mismo están sucediendo muchas cosas horribles en el mundo, pero yo quiero ser un faro de esperanza que te ayude a superar esta mala racha. Te mando toda mi energía positiva, quiero asegurarme de que sepas que vas a conseguir superar esto también. Hoy tienes una gran oportunidad para cambiar tu vida", comentó.
Sin duda un emotivo mensaje que emocionó a la joven estudiante. Además, la actriz quiso valorar el trabajo que estas mujeres hacen en la asociación. "Ha sido un gran honor conocer y aprender de tantas mujeres talentosas a lo largo de los años, y recientemente ver el increíble trabajo que están haciendo para adaptar sus programas a la realidad de esta pandemia", concluyó.
