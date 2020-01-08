Buscador avanzado

El príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle "dan un paso atrás" como miembros de la Familia Real británica

20minutos08.01.2020 - 20:04h
El príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle, en una visita en Brighton en octubre de 2018.
El príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle, en una visita en Brighton en octubre de 2018.
GTRES

El príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle renuncian a su papel principal en la Familia Real británica. Los duques de Sussex hicieron este sorprendente anuncio este miércoles y aseguraron que trabajarán para ser financieramente independientes y continuarán apoyando plenamente a la reina Isabel II.

"Después de muchos meses de reflexión y discusiones internas, hemos decidido hacer un cambio este año para empezar a forjar un nuevo papel progresista en esta institución", explican en un comunicado.

"Ahora planeamos compaginar nuestro tiempo entre el Reino Unido y Norteamérica, continuando honrando nuestro deber con la reina, la Mancomunidad (de Naciones) y nuestros patrocinios", informan.

(En elaboración...)

