The second time Pepe punched me, I truly thought he had gone crazy. I was climbing the steps of my house and carrying baby Sara in my arms when he hit me from behind right in my kidneys. Many years later I still felt a chill run down my spine every time he passed behind me.

It's so sad to be beaten by the man you loved. Never again shall I see those crazy eyes, I promised myself. And when he came to hit me for the fourth time, I said: “If you touch me again, I will call the police”. He stopped in his tracks, and I realised he was not crazy at all...