Da un consejo para pedir ayuda por el móvil si te pierdes y las redes comienzan a recomendar sus trucos

Perderse durante una larga caminata o quedarse tirado con el coche puede ocasionar algún que otro problema, pero gracias a los teléfonos móviles se puede solucionar fácilmente. Una búsqueda a los mapas o una llamada y puedes localizarte. Pero, ¿y si no hay buena cobertura o apenas queda batería?
El tuitero Pete Eriksen compartió el consejo que recomienda a todo el mundo en casos en los que su teléfono no sea capaz de hacer o recibir llamadas ni mensajes.
"Si alguna vez te pierdes durante una caminata o te quedas parado en la carretera, cambia el buzón de voz de tu teléfono y da tu ubicación aproximada, fecha, hora y detalles de tu situación y tus planes", recomendó. "Si tu teléfono se apaga, las personas que intenten comunicarse contigo tendrán un lugar para comenzar a buscar".
If you ever get lost while hiking, or get stranded on the road—change the voicemail on your phone giving your approximate location, date, time, and details of your situation and your plans. If your phone dies, people trying to reach you will have a place to start looking.— Pete Eriksen (@terrapinpete) October 22, 2021
De este modo, aunque el teléfono deje de funcionar, el buzón de voz seguirá lanzando este mensaje y cualquier persona que llame lo escuchará y podrá ayudar.
Este tuit, que ya acumula más de 16.000 likes y 4.500 retuits, recibió un sinfín de mensajes agradeciendo el consejo, pero también algunos recomendando otros muy útiles para estos casos.
Whether your phone shows bars or not, in an emergency dial 911. Your 911 call will use ANY cell service available, NOT just the one you subscribe to.— Don "Vote Blue in 2022" (@DonRDenton) October 22, 2021
"Tenga barras tu teléfono o no, en una emergencia así marca el 911. La llamada usará cualquier servicio telefónico disponible, no solo el que tiene contratado", aseguró un tuitero.
Also remember, SMS messages often go even if you have zero bars -- they use the signal your phone uses to ping for towers. So even if you can't complete a call, a text might get through.— Millard Fillmore White House Library (@FillmoreWhite) October 22, 2021
Send a photo of where you are in a text message.
"Recuerda también que los SMS suelen funcionar incluso si no hay cobertura, utilizan la señal que usa el teléfono para hacer ping a las torres. Por lo tanto, incluso si no puedes hacer una llamada, es posible que recibas un mensaje de texto", dijo otro usuario. "Envía una foto de dónde te encuentras en un mensaje de texto".
This is not great advice and I'm not sure why I'm seeing it everywhere the last couple days. Always leave an itinerary with someone *BEFORE* you go out hiking. If you get lost and have service, call 911. If you don't have service, you can't update your voicemail anyway.— Nebs 🐝✨🍃 (@sentient_bees) October 22, 2021
"Dale siempre tu itinerario a alguien antes de salir de excursión. Si te pierdes y tienes cobertura, llama al 911. Si no tienes servicio, igualmente no puedes actualizar tu buzón de voz", recordó otra tuitera.
Comentarios