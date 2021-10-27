Temas del día
Buscador avanzado

Da un consejo para pedir ayuda por el móvil si te pierdes y las redes comienzan a recomendar sus trucos

20minutos  NOTICIA27.10.2021 - 14:01h
Imagen de archivo de un montañero con el móvil.
Imagen de archivo de un montañero con el móvil.
PIXABAY

Perderse durante una larga caminata o quedarse tirado con el coche puede ocasionar algún que otro problema, pero gracias a los teléfonos móviles se puede solucionar fácilmente. Una búsqueda a los mapas o una llamada y puedes localizarte. Pero, ¿y si no hay buena cobertura o apenas queda batería?

El tuitero Pete Eriksen compartió el consejo que recomienda a todo el mundo en casos en los que su teléfono no sea capaz de hacer o recibir llamadas ni mensajes.

"Si alguna vez te pierdes durante una caminata o te quedas parado en la carretera, cambia el buzón de voz de tu teléfono y da tu ubicación aproximada, fecha, hora y detalles de tu situación y tus planes", recomendó. "Si tu teléfono se apaga, las personas que intenten comunicarse contigo tendrán un lugar para comenzar a buscar".

De este modo, aunque el teléfono deje de funcionar, el buzón de voz seguirá lanzando este mensaje y cualquier persona que llame lo escuchará y podrá ayudar.

Este tuit, que ya acumula más de 16.000 likes y 4.500 retuits, recibió un sinfín de mensajes agradeciendo el consejo, pero también algunos recomendando otros muy útiles para estos casos.

"Tenga barras tu teléfono o no, en una emergencia así marca el 911. La llamada usará cualquier servicio telefónico disponible, no solo el que tiene contratado", aseguró un tuitero.

"Recuerda también que los SMS suelen funcionar incluso si no hay cobertura, utilizan la señal que usa el teléfono para hacer ping a las torres. Por lo tanto, incluso si no puedes hacer una llamada, es posible que recibas un mensaje de texto", dijo otro usuario. "Envía una foto de dónde te encuentras en un mensaje de texto".

"Dale siempre tu itinerario a alguien antes de salir de excursión. Si te pierdes y tienes cobertura, llama al 911. Si no tienes servicio, igualmente no puedes actualizar tu buzón de voz", recordó otra tuitera.

Mostrar comentarios

Códigos Descuento

Código descuento Fnac

10€ Código Descuento Fnac si reservas tus Videojuegos

Cupón El Corte Inglés

Ahorra hasta 30% durante los 8 Días de Oro El Corte Inglés

Cupón ebay

15% Cupón Descuento eBay en Artículos para el Hogar

Cupón Aliexpress

23€ Cupón Aliexpress en Éxitos de Ventas

Código promocional Amazon

Resta hasta 25% a los Top Ventas de Electrónica en Amazon

Código Descuento Leroy Merlin

Logra hasta 80% de Descuento con el Outlet de Leroy Merlin
© 20 Minutos Editora, S.L.

Queda prohibida toda reproducción sin permiso escrito de la empresa a los efectos del artículo 32.1, párrafo segundo, de la Ley de Propiedad Intelectual. Asimismo, a los efectos establecidos en el artículo 33.1 de Ley de Propiedad Intelectual, la empresa hace constar la correspondiente reserva de derechos, por sí y por medio de sus redactores o autores.