Unos recién casados tiran de ingenio para celebrar su boda por todo lo alto y con 'distancia social' por el coronavirus

20minutos  22.03.2020 - 17:05h
  • Dos enamorados de EE UU decidieron seguir adelante con su enlace en medio de la crisis por el coronavirus.
En medio de la crisis mundial por el coronavirus, una pareja de recién casados de Estados Unidos decidió celebrar su matrimonio junto a todo su barrio de Crown Heights, en Brooklyn, Nueva York, eso sí, sin dejar de cumplir las reglas de 'distancia social' que han impuesto muchos Gobiernos del mundo.

Tal y como informan los medios locales, la pareja, formada por JJ Deitsch y Fraida Jacobson, que solo pudo invitar a su ceremonia a un pequeño grupo de 10 personas, ideó una manera para que sus familias y el resto de acompañantes pudieran vivir ese día tan señalado juntos a ellos. 

Así, planearon un pequeño desfile e invitaron a todos los vecinos a unirse a la celebración desde sus hogares. Los recién casados condujeron por el vecindario con música y pidieron a todos que cantaran y bailaran con ellos.

El operativo, según se ve en las imágenes, es el siguiente: primero, los recién casados, cuyo coche pasa por los vecindarios con los novios saludando; a continuación, otro vehículo que transporta una plataforma musical de carnaval, más los coches de otros invitados

Por su parte, la respuesta de los habitantes de la zona es felicitar al nuevo matrimonio, y bailar y cantar manteniendo la distancia de seguridad.

