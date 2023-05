La imagen de Messi hablando con Lewandowski que ilusiona al Barça

🚨 Messi to Lewandowski: “Everything is good in Barcelona?”



🗣️ Lewandowski: “Yes, all good”



❗️Antonella: “They [Lewy and his wife] are in love with the city”



❗️Legend Messi: “Do you live in Castelldefels (where Leo lives)?”



pic.twitter.com/mqf8uCpU98