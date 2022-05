Caos organizativo en el GP de España: accesos colapsados, desabastecimiento de agua, transporte público muy deficiente...

One thing certain: @Circuitcat_eng facilities NOT to @F1 stndrds: horror stories abt fans waiting at gates for hrs in 30C temp, traffic jams in/out - 30mins to move car length - substandard catering, crap comm infrastructure. Shudder to think what race day will be like for fans

Oh Jen, it’s been a nightmare…and I’ve been here many times before. Never like this. Locked in on Thursday, gates shut, rude security, cannot park despite prepaying for it, cannot get drinks or food as fewer stalls and queues so long. Current view, for the last 1hr 25 mins. 🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/AE4Iy1U05X