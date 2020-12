El mundo del baloncesto, indignado con el abandono de Heurtel en Estambul: "Espero que vaya al Madrid"

I really wonder how they didn’t let him on the plane. I’ve always looked at Barca as one of the gold standards of euroleague but if this is what it seems/sounds like that’s a shame for real.

Didn’t let him board the plane? You telling him that he can’t go home? Man got family and everything. Wow. I hope he does go to Real if that’s an option. Cuz Lord knows if I had the chance, I would have went.