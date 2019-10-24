Mónica Puig, campeona olímpica en Río: "La depresión fue inevitable, era difícil salir de la cama"

La tenista puertorriqueña Mónica Puig ha confesado que sufrió depresión tras ganar, contra todo pronóstico, la medalla de oro en los Juegos Olímpicos de Río de Janeiro 2016.
"He tenido dificultadas los pasados tres años, lidiando con toda la presión y expectativa que vino con ganar la medalla de oro. Probablemente han sido los tres años más difíciles a los que me he enfrentado en mi vida", señaló Puig en Instagram.
"Hay un trauma después de ganar algo tan grande que te da una bofetada y te empuja al suelo", añadió Puig, que también ha concedido una entrevista para hablar sobre su enfermedad sin tapujos en el portal especializado en tenis "behindtheracket.com".
"Tuve a un país entero mirándome, que fue grandioso, pero no vieron el lado oscuro. Vi que la depresión era inevitable cuando se me hizo difícil salir de la cama. En un punto, estás en el tope del mundo y, de repente, termina todo y no sabes qué sucedió. Fue como un latigazo", señaló la campeona olímpica.
"De repente termina y simplemente no sabes lo que acaba de pasar. No pude encontrar formas de motivarme para jugar. Simplemente no sabía qué hacer conmigo mismao", indicó la tenista.
Confesó que hubo muchas ocasiones en que lo único que quería hacer era llorar todos los días en la cama.
"Me ha llevado hasta este momento, octubre de 2019, volver a poner los pies en el suelo y encontrarme de nuevo en el camino correcto", dijo sobre su situación.
"Empecé a disfrutar el tenis un poco más en estas últimas cinco semanas. Disfruté trabajando duro y no han sido sólo horas de reloj, sino que realmente quiero estar ahí afuera. Las prácticas de dos horas y media parecían sesiones de 15 minutos y solo quería estar allí y más y más", destacó sobre su renovado entusiasmo.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
“I have been clearly struggling for the past three years, dealing with all that pressure and expectation that came after winning gold in the 2016 Olympics. It's probably been the hardest three years that I've ever faced in my entire life. There is a trauma after winning something that major that pushes you flat on your butt. I had an entire country watching me, which was extraordinary, but they didn’t see the darker side. As I became more upset I saw that depression was inevitable when it was tough to get out of bed. At one point you're on the top of the world and all of a sudden it ends and you just don't know what just happened. It's like whiplash. I couldn’t find ways to motivate myself to play. I just didn’t know what to do with myself. There were many times when all I wanted to do was cry every day, in bed, in a dark room. You just continue to question where all your motivation and drive went. That's when I started realizing that something was wrong and needed to be dealt with. I'm usually, when it comes to my feelings, an introvert, but it’s tough because people normally see me as a social butterfly, very much an extroverted person. When it came to talking about my feelings it wasn’t easy. It was only when I was able to accept it for what it was, that I was able to deal with it. I had to tell myself, ‘Hey I have a little bit of an issue and I need to take care of myself.’ It took a lot of soul searching for me to finally realize that there was something going on and to not think it was just a figment of my imagination. It has taken me until this point now, October 2019, to get my feet back on the ground and find myself back on the right track. All of these moments come with a tremendous amount of self-shame and self-criticism. Social media is also something that has affected me since I’ve received so much backlash and negativity. Everybody's just always waiting for you to screw up. During these tough times, I've really had to rely on my family and my team, that I now have re-established these past five weeks...” —— For the full story, click the link in my bio. Thank you @behindtheracquet for allowing me to share my story. Check it out! 🎾💛
Comentarios