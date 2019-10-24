Mónica Puig, campeona olímpica en Río: "La depresión fue inevitable, era difícil salir de la cama"

La tenista puertorriqueña Mónica Puig ha confesado que sufrió depresión tras ganar, contra todo pronóstico, la medalla de oro en los Juegos Olímpicos de Río de Janeiro 2016.

"He tenido dificultadas los pasados tres años, lidiando con toda la presión y expectativa que vino con ganar la medalla de oro. Probablemente han sido los tres años más difíciles a los que me he enfrentado en mi vida", señaló Puig en Instagram.

"Hay un trauma después de ganar algo tan grande que te da una bofetada y te empuja al suelo", añadió Puig, que también ha concedido una entrevista para hablar sobre su enfermedad sin tapujos en el portal especializado en tenis "behindtheracket.com".

"Tuve a un país entero mirándome, que fue grandioso, pero no vieron el lado oscuro. Vi que la depresión era inevitable cuando se me hizo difícil salir de la cama. En un punto, estás en el tope del mundo y, de repente, termina todo y no sabes qué sucedió. Fue como un latigazo", señaló la campeona olímpica.

"De repente termina y simplemente no sabes lo que acaba de pasar. No pude encontrar formas de motivarme para jugar. Simplemente no sabía qué hacer conmigo mismao", indicó la tenista.

Confesó que hubo muchas ocasiones en que lo único que quería hacer era llorar todos los días en la cama.

"Me ha llevado hasta este momento, octubre de 2019, volver a poner los pies en el suelo y encontrarme de nuevo en el camino correcto", dijo sobre su situación.

"Empecé a disfrutar el tenis un poco más en estas últimas cinco semanas. Disfruté trabajando duro y no han sido sólo horas de reloj, sino que realmente quiero estar ahí afuera. Las prácticas de dos horas y media parecían sesiones de 15 minutos y solo quería estar allí y más y más", destacó sobre su renovado entusiasmo.