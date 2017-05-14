El 'topless' reivindicativo de la hija de Michael Jackson en Instagram

Paris Jackson, hija del cantante Michael Jackson, ha querido reivindicar en Instagram la desnudez con una fotografía suya en topless y ha salido al paso de las posibles críticas que pudiera acarrear al asegurar que no piensa disculparse por ello.

La joven, de 19 años, ha publicado una imagen en blanco y negro en la que aparece de perfil, semidesnuda, sentada sobre un sofá en una terraza fumando un cigarrillo.

"Volveré a decirlo para aquellos que cuestionan lo que defiendo y cómo me expreso. El nudismo empezó como un movimiento para 'volver a la naturaleza', 'expresar la libertad', 'ser más saludable' e incluso fue considerado una filosofía. Estar desnudo es parte de lo que nos hace humanos. A mí me ayuda a sentirme más conectada a la madre Gaia. Suelo estar desnuda cuando practico la jardinería. Es algo realmente hermoso y no tiene por qué tener una connotación sexual. Tu cuerpo no solo es un templo debe ser adorado como tal, sino que también del feminismo consiste en ser capaz de expresarse a su manera, bien de modo conservador y con mucha ropa o mostrándose a sí mismo", ha escrito la hija del rey del pop en Instagram.

"El cuerpo humano es algo bello y no importa los 'defectos' que tenga, ya sean cicatrices, sobrepeso, estrías, pecas, lo que sea; es bello y debes expresarte de modo que te encuentres cómodo. Si esto hace que alguien se moleste lo entiendo completamente y animo a que deje de seguirme, pero no puedo disculparme por ello de ninguna manera. Es quien soy y me niego a rehuir y mantener mis creencias en secreto. Cada uno tiene su opinión y sus creencias. No siempre estamos de acuerdo unos con otros y eso está bien. Pero insisto, todos somos humanos, y apreciar las cosas que otras personas hacen que nos convierte en humanos nos ayuda a sentirnos conectados. ¿Cómo puede ser eso algo malo?", ha concluido Paris Jackson.