'God of War: Ragnarök', 'Horizon Forbidden West' y 'Elden Ring' acaparan las nominaciones de los Game Awards 2022

Our new Best Adaptation Award at #TheGameAwards features these five nominees:

🔸 Arcane: League of Legends

🔸 Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

🔸 The Cuphead Show!⁰

🔸 Sonic the Hedgehog 2⁰

🔸 Uncharted



🗳️ Vote Now: https://t.co/ExP93r9hmS



👀 Winners revealed live, Thursday, December 8 pic.twitter.com/yyIZmPnbLK