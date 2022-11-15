'God of War: Ragnarök', 'Horizon Forbidden West' y 'Elden Ring' acaparan las nominaciones de los Game Awards 2022

Buscador avanzado
20minutos  NOTICIA15.11.2022 - 14:09h
'God of War: Ragnarök' y 'Horizon Forbidden West'.
PLAYSTATION

Como cada año, el sector de los videojuegos espera con ansias el momento en el que se anuncian los nominados para uno de los premios más prestigiosos de la industria, The Game Awards, y ya se conocen los afortunados de este año.

Este jueves, tuvo lugar la presentación donde se anunciaron los nominados, dirigida por el periodista canadiense Geoff Keighley. Y, este año, el gran protagonista ha sido God of War: Ragnarök, que aparece en diez categorías; le siguen de cerca Elden Ring y Horizon Forbidden West, con siete.

Como cada año, la categoría que más expectativas generaba es la última que se anuncia, Game of the Year (GOTY), que elige el juego del año, los nominados han sido: A Plague Tale: Requiem, Elden RingGod of War: RagnarökHorizon Forbidden West, Stray y Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

El juego independiente Stray ha sido una de las grandes sorpresas, mientras que otros de los títulos aparecían en todas las quinielas, como el recién estrenado God of War: Ragnarök o el aclamado Elden Ring. Además, todos ellos también han aparecido como nominados en otras categorías.

Nominados a Mejor Dirección

Nominados a Mejor Juego Multijugador

Nominados a Mejor Juego en Curso

Nominados a Mejor Dirección de Arte

Nominados a Mejor Banda Sonora

Nominados a Mejor Diseño de Sonido

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)
  • Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
  • God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
  • Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony/SIE)
  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

Nominados a Mejor Actuación en un Juego

Nominados a Mejor Accesibilidad

  • As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios)
  • God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
  • Return to Monkey Island (Terrible Toybox/Devolver Digital)
  • The Last Of Us Part I (Naughty Dog/SIE)
  • The Quarry (Supermassive Games/2K)

Nominados a Mejor Narrativa

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment)
  • Elden Ring (From Software / Bandai Namco)
  • God of War: Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)
  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / SIE)
  • Immortality (Half Mermaid)

Nominados a Games for Impact

  • A Memoir Blue (Cloisters Interactive/Annapurna)
  • As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over The Age/Fellow Traveller)
  • Endling - Extinction is Forever (Herobeat Studios/HandyGames)
  • Hindsight (Team Hindsight/Annapurna)
  • I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games/Finji)

Nominados a Mejor Indie

Nominados a Mejor Debut Indie

  • Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna Interactive)
  • NORCO (Geography of Robots/Raw Fury)
  • Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
  • TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji)
  • Vampire Survivors (poncle)

Nominados a Mejor Juego para Móviles

  • Apex Legends Mobile (Lightspeed & Quantum/Respawn/EA)
  • Diablo Immortal (Blizzard/NetEase)
  • Genshin Impact (HoYovese)
  • MARVEL SNAP (Second Dinner Studios/Nuverse)
  • Tower of Fantasy (Hotta Studio/Perfect World/Level Infinite)

Nominados a Mejor Soporte de la Comunidad

Nominados a Mejor juego de realidad virtual/aumentada

  • After the Fall (Vertigo Games)
  • Among Us VR (Schell Games/InnerSloth)
  • BONELAB (Stress Level Zero)
  • Moss: Book II (Polyarc)
  • Red Matter 2 (Vertical Robot)

Nominados a Mejor Creador de Contenido

Nominados a Mejor Juego de Acción

Nominados a Mejor Juego de Acción/Aventura

Nominados a Mejor RPG

Nominados a Mejor Juego de Lucha

  • DNF Duel (Arc System Works/EIGHTING/NEOPLE/NEXON)
  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (CyberConnect 2 Co. Ltd/Bandai Namco)
  • The King of Fighters XV (SNK/Plaion)
  • MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)
  • Sifu (Sloclap)

Nominados a Juego Más Esperado

  • Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
  • Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software/WB Games)
  • Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
  • Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Nominados a Mejor Adaptación

Nominados a Mejor Juego Familiar

  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land (HAL Laboratory / Nintendo)
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Traveller’s Tales/WB Games)
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft)
  • Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
  • Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Nominados a Mejor Juego de Simulación/Estrategia

  • Dune: Spice Wars (Shiro Games/Funcom)
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft)
  • Total War: WARHAMMER III (Creative Assembly/Sega)
  • Two Point Campus (Two Point Studios/Sega)
  • Victoria 3 (Paradox Development Studio/Paradox Interactive)

Nominados a Mejor Juego de Deportes/Carreras

  • F1 22 (Codemasters/EA Sports)
  • FIFA 23 (EA Vancouver/Romania/EA Sports)
  • NBA 2K23 (Visual Concepts/2K Sports)
  • Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE)
  • OlliOlli World (Roll 7/Private Division)

Nominados a Mejor Juego de eSports

  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
  • DOTA 2 (Valve)
  • League of Legends (Riot Games)
  • Rocket League (Psyonix)
  • VALORANT (Riot Games)

Nominados a Mejor Jugador de eSports

  • Jeong 'Chovy' Ji-hoon (Gen.G, LOL)
  • Lee 'Faker' Sang-hyeok (T1, LOL)
  • Finn 'karrigan' Andersen (FaZe Clan - CS:GO)
  • Oleksandr 's1mple' Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
  • Jacob 'Yay' Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)

Nominados a Mejor Equipo de eSports

  • DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)
  • FaZe Clan (CS:GO)
  • Gen.G (League of Legends)
  • LA Thieves (Call of Duty)
  • LOUD (Valorant)

Nominados a Mejor Entrenador de eSports

  • Andrii 'B1ad3' Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
  • Matheus 'bzkA' Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT)
  • Erik 'd00mbr0s' Sandgren (FPX, VALORANT)
  • Robert 'RobbaN' Dahlström (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)
  • Go 'Score' Dong-bin (Gen.G, LOL)

Nominados a Mejor Evento de eSports

  • EVO 2022
  • 2022 League of Legends World Championship
  • PGL Major Antwerp 2022
  • The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
  • VALORANT Champions 2022
