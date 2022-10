El día de la marmota en el Reino Unido: Boris Johnson, favorito para sustituir a Liz Truss como primer ministro si esta cae

Were Liz Truss to resign, Boris Johnson tops the list of potential successors Tory members would most like to see replace her



Boris Johnson: 32%

Rishi Sunak: 23%

Ben Wallace: 10%

Penny Mordaunt: 9%

Kemi Badenoch: 8%

