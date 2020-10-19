Muere repentinamente Doreen Montalvo, actriz de Broadway y de series como 'The Good Wife' y 'Elementary'

El mundo del teatro y la televisión de EE UU llora la muerte prematura y repentina de Doreen Montalvo a los 56 años, después de un derrame cerebral que sufrió hace semanas y del que no pudo recuperarse.
Motalvo deja un marido, compañero de profesión, con el que convivía, siendo madrastra de los hijos de él.
Su representante, Steve Maihack, daba la triste noticia. "Mi recuerdo favorito será verte como Gloria Fajardo en la gira OYF en el exterior del teatro KC Starlight cantando Mi Tierra ante una audiencia de 8000 personas, con el sol literalmente poniéndose como si Dios mismo estuviera dirigiendo el espectáculo", rememoraba Maihack.
Montalvo era una actriz consolidada en Broadway, donde había trabajado en producciones como On Your Feet, Giant y Flashdance. Recientemente Montalvo actuó en la producción de Broadway de la adaptación musical de Mrs. Doubtfire.
La actriz también apareció en numerosas series de televisión como Ley y orden, The Good Wife, Smash, One Life to Live, Elementary y Madam Secretary.
It’s been my honor and extreme pleasure to have worked with Doreen, as her manager. From the minute we met it was like we had been friends for years. Kindred spirits, for sure. My favorite memory will be watching you as Gloria Fajardo in the OYF tour at the open-air outside KC Starlight theater....belting out ‘Mi Tierra’ to an audience of 8000, with the sun literally setting as if God himself was directing the most PERFECT moment for us all. It was thrilling. This last year had been such an exciting one for Doreen with the filming of both the IN THE HEIGHTS and WEST SIDE STORY feature films, as well as her return to Broadway in MRS DOUBTFIRE. She was also making strides in the tv world- which she was a natural at. Doreen could do anything. She was like a winning lotto ticket. She was all of ours winning lotto ticket. We will continue to carry her, telling her story and remembering the talent and love she shared with us all. Most importantly the LOVE, as long as there is love. “And as I say these words My heart's about to break And ay Mama What do you do when your dreams come true? I've spent my life inheriting dreams from you What do I do with this winning ticket? What can I do but pray?” DOREEN, what an absolute blessing to have known you on your incredible human journey. I pray for you and will love and miss you, para siempre. Para Siempre. PARA SIEMPRE. Rest In Peace. ❤️ #rip
