Muere repentinamente Doreen Montalvo, actriz de Broadway y de series como 'The Good Wife' y 'Elementary'

El mundo del teatro y la televisión de EE UU llora la muerte prematura y repentina de Doreen Montalvo a los 56 años, después de un derrame cerebral que sufrió hace semanas y del que no pudo recuperarse.

Motalvo deja un marido, compañero de profesión, con el que convivía, siendo madrastra de los hijos de él.

Su representante, Steve Maihack, daba la triste noticia. "Mi recuerdo favorito será verte como Gloria Fajardo en la gira OYF en el exterior del teatro KC Starlight cantando Mi Tierra ante una audiencia de 8000 personas, con el sol literalmente poniéndose como si Dios mismo estuviera dirigiendo el espectáculo", rememoraba Maihack.

Montalvo era una actriz consolidada en Broadway, donde había trabajado en producciones como On Your Feet, Giant y Flashdance. Recientemente Montalvo actuó en la producción de Broadway de la adaptación musical de Mrs. Doubtfire.

La actriz también apareció en numerosas series de televisión como Ley y orden, The Good Wife, Smash, One Life to Live, Elementary y Madam Secretary.