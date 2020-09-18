Frases bonitas en inglés y en español

Buscador avanzado

20minutos  18.09.2020 - 19:58h
A todos nos gusta en algún momento de nuestras vidas  escuchar frases bonitas, halagadoras, de aliento, cariñosas, de amor o para levantarnos el ánimo.

En esta recopilación de un usuario de 20minutos, y votada por los lectores, se reflejan una buena cantidad de sentimientos, tanto en lengua española como en lengua inglesa.

  • Vivir es lo único por lo que merece la pena morir




    Living is the only thing worth dying
  • El corazón es el único instrumento que aun destrozado trabaja




    The heart is the only broken instrument that works even​
  • Cómo quieres que te olvide si al empezar a olvidarte me olvido del olvido y empiezo a recordarte


    ​As you remember if you start to forget the forgetting of forgetting me and I begin to remember
  • Todos ven lo que aparentas pero pocos ven lo que realmente eres

    ​Everyone sees what you appear, but few see what you really are
  • Un amigo viene a tiempo, los demás, cuando tienen tiempo


    ​A friend comes early, others when they have time
  • No tengas miedo a dar un gran paso… Un precipicio no se pasa a saltitos

    ​Do not be afraid to take a big step ... A precipice hopping is not passed
  • Si lloras por haber perdido el sol las lágrimas te impedirán ver las estrellas

    ​If you cry over losing the sun, the tears will prevent you from seeing the stars
  • No hables si lo que vas a decir no es más hermoso que el silencio


    ​Do not speak if what you say is more beautiful than silence
  • Deja que tu sonrisa cambie el mundo, pero no dejes que el mundo cambie tu sonrisa...

    ​Let your smile change the world, but do not let the world change your smile ...
  • Cuando pierdas, no te fijes en lo que has perdido sino en lo que te queda por ganar...

    ​When you lose, do not look at what you lost, but what's left to win ...
  • Hay silencios que lo dicen todo y palabras que no dicen nada...


    ​There are silences that speak and words that say nothing ...
  • La distancia no la hacen los kilómetros sino las personas...


    ​Distance does not make the miles, but the people ...
  • Quien no comprende una mirada tampoco comprenderá una larga explicación...

    ​Who does not understand a look, also include a long explanation ...
  • Tratar de olvidar a alguien es querer recordarlo para siempre..


    Trying to forget someone is to want to remember forever ...
  • En algo tan pequeño como una lágrima cabe algo tan grande como un sentimiento

    ​In something as small as a tear, drop something as big as a feeling.
  • Quiero dormir, no despertar, quiero ser la lluvia al otro lado del cristal, quizás alguien me espere en la oscuridad


    ​I want to sleep, not wake up, I want to be rain across the glass, maybe someone else will I wait in the dark
  • No hagas nada hoy que comprometa tu mañana





    ​Do not do anything that compromises your tomorrow today.
  • No confíes ni en tu sombra, te abandonará cuando la oscuridad se cierne sobre ti



    ​Do not trust your shadow or, as she will leave when the darkness is upon you
