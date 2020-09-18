Frases bonitas en inglés y en español

A todos nos gusta en algún momento de nuestras vidas escuchar frases bonitas, halagadoras, de aliento, cariñosas, de amor o para levantarnos el ánimo.
En esta recopilación de un usuario de 20minutos, y votada por los lectores, se reflejan una buena cantidad de sentimientos, tanto en lengua española como en lengua inglesa. Lista creada por Alicia Divine
- Vivir es lo único por lo que merece la pena morir
Living is the only thing worth dying
- El corazón es el único instrumento que aun destrozado trabaja
The heart is the only broken instrument that works even
- Cómo quieres que te olvide si al empezar a olvidarte me olvido del olvido y empiezo a recordarte
As you remember if you start to forget the forgetting of forgetting me and I begin to remember
- Todos ven lo que aparentas pero pocos ven lo que realmente eres
Everyone sees what you appear, but few see what you really are
- Un amigo viene a tiempo, los demás, cuando tienen tiempo
A friend comes early, others when they have time
- No tengas miedo a dar un gran paso… Un precipicio no se pasa a saltitos
Do not be afraid to take a big step ... A precipice hopping is not passed
- Si lloras por haber perdido el sol las lágrimas te impedirán ver las estrellas
If you cry over losing the sun, the tears will prevent you from seeing the stars
- No hables si lo que vas a decir no es más hermoso que el silencio
Do not speak if what you say is more beautiful than silence
- Deja que tu sonrisa cambie el mundo, pero no dejes que el mundo cambie tu sonrisa...
Let your smile change the world, but do not let the world change your smile ...
- Cuando pierdas, no te fijes en lo que has perdido sino en lo que te queda por ganar...
When you lose, do not look at what you lost, but what's left to win ...
- Hay silencios que lo dicen todo y palabras que no dicen nada...
There are silences that speak and words that say nothing ...
- La distancia no la hacen los kilómetros sino las personas...
Distance does not make the miles, but the people ...
- Quien no comprende una mirada tampoco comprenderá una larga explicación...
Who does not understand a look, also include a long explanation ...
- Tratar de olvidar a alguien es querer recordarlo para siempre..
Trying to forget someone is to want to remember forever ...
- En algo tan pequeño como una lágrima cabe algo tan grande como un sentimiento
In something as small as a tear, drop something as big as a feeling.
- Quiero dormir, no despertar, quiero ser la lluvia al otro lado del cristal, quizás alguien me espere en la oscuridad
I want to sleep, not wake up, I want to be rain across the glass, maybe someone else will I wait in the dark
- No hagas nada hoy que comprometa tu mañana
Do not do anything that compromises your tomorrow today.
- No confíes ni en tu sombra, te abandonará cuando la oscuridad se cierne sobre ti
Do not trust your shadow or, as she will leave when the darkness is upon you
