Orlando Bloom da por muerto a Mighty, su perrito desaparecido, y se tatúa su nombre en el pecho

20minutos  22.07.2020 - 10:59h
Orlando Bloom y sus perrito.
Orlando Bloom y sus perrito.
INSTAGRAM

Hace una semana, Orlando Bloom hacía hecho un llamamiento desesperado a través de las redes sociales para encontrar sano y salvo a su perrito Mighty. El actor, que espera la llegada de un bebé junto a la cantante Katy Perry, ahora ha lamentado la pérdida de su mascota.

Con una serie de publicaciones en Instagram, el actor ha desistido en su intento por encontrar al pequeño animal

"No recuerdo un momento en mi vida en el que me haya abierto tanto. La crudeza que he sentido estos últimos días y las noches de insomnio ante la idea de que mi pequeño hombre esté perdido y asustado, y que yo no pueda hacer nada para protegerlo, es una pesadilla. Siento impotencia… Tal vez como muchos otros que están perdiendo a sus seres queridos o no pueden ver a estos debido a los tiempos que corren", señala, muy tocado anímicamente, el intérprete.

"Aprecia los momentos que compartimos con los que amamos. Confía y no tengas miedo al amor o el miedo a perder el amor. El amor es eterno. El vínculo entre Mighty y yo muestra una forma de devoción que no he entendido realmente hasta ahora. Soy un padre y una pareja devota. Aún así, hay una razón por la que los llaman "el mejor amigo del hombre". Le extraño", asume el actor.

Además, como homenaje,se ha tatuado su nombre en el pecho.

