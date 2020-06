Los 10 grandes jardines de Europa por los que pasear al menos una vez en la vida

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Tulips at Keukenhof, currently sans visitors.🌷🤩 When we visited with my Grandma Til in 2010, she was not pleased when we offered to walk her through in a wheelchair (she was 89 😂). #ifyouaintdutchyouaintmuch 😆 Repost @dw_euromaxx with @get_repost ・・・ 🌷🌷🌷Every year the tulips in bloom attract thousands of tourists to Keukenhof, one of the world's largest flower gardens. It is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Dutch photographer Albert Dros (@albertdrosphotography) seized this opportunity to capture the beauty of the empty flower garden.