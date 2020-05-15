Gwyneth Paltrow publica varias fotos de su hija para homenajearla en el día de su 16 cumpleaños

La hija de la actriz estadounidense Gwyneth Paltrow y su exmarido Chris Martin, Apple Martin, ha cumplido 16 años este jueves y su madre ha celebrado el cumpleaños de su 'mini-yo' compartiendo varias fotografías de la joven en las redes sociales.

En estas imágenes, realizadas por una madre orgullosa, se muestra a Apple en un sofá con un mini vestido blanco estampado con flores. "No puedo creer que esté escribiendo estas palabras, pero ... feliz dulce dieciséis mi querida niña", escribió Paltrow, de 47 años, junto a las fotos.

"Eres la luz de mi corazón, eres pura alegría. Eres perversamente, inteligente y tienes el mejor sentido del humor, el más seco y el más brillante. Me siento en el mejor momento como tu madre. Me encantan nuestras charlas nocturnas cuando realmente escucho lo que tienes en mente. Trabajas duro para conseguir lo que quieras lograr, y tienes valor y responsabilidad en tus espadas. Me siento muy afortunada de ser tu madre, tú, joven hermosa y amable. Gracias por elegirme. Te adoro hasta la luna y volver un millón de veces". Estas fueron las tiernas palabras que la actriz dedicó a su hija en este particular homenaje que le dedicó en el día de su 16 cumpleaños.

En la última de las tres instantáneas que publica Paltrow de su hija, la joven Apple aparece levantando su dedo pulgar, que tiene un vendaje verde del que la actriz no ha dado ningún detalle. A juzgar por las imágenes, no parece nada grave puesto que la cumpleañera aparece sonriente y feliz.