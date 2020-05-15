Buscador avanzado

Gwyneth Paltrow publica varias fotos de su hija para homenajearla en el día de su 16 cumpleaños

20minutos  15.05.2020 - 09:43h
La actriz Gwyneth Paltrow con su hija Apple, en diciembre de 2019.
La actriz Gwyneth Paltrow con su hija Apple, en diciembre de 2019.
GTRES

La hija de la actriz estadounidense Gwyneth Paltrow y su exmarido Chris Martin, Apple Martin, ha cumplido 16 años este jueves y su madre ha celebrado el cumpleaños de su 'mini-yo' compartiendo varias fotografías de la joven en las redes sociales.

En estas imágenes, realizadas por una madre orgullosa, se muestra a Apple en un sofá con un mini vestido blanco estampado con flores. "No puedo creer que esté escribiendo estas palabras, pero ... feliz dulce dieciséis mi querida niña", escribió Paltrow, de 47 años, junto a las fotos. 

"Eres la luz de mi corazón, eres pura alegría. Eres perversamente, inteligente y tienes el mejor sentido del humor, el más seco y el más brillante. Me siento en el mejor momento como tu madre. Me encantan nuestras charlas nocturnas cuando realmente escucho lo que tienes en mente. Trabajas duro para conseguir lo que quieras lograr, y tienes valor y responsabilidad en tus espadas. Me siento muy afortunada de ser tu madre, tú, joven hermosa y amable. Gracias por elegirme. Te adoro hasta la luna y volver un millón de veces". Estas fueron las tiernas palabras que la actriz dedicó a su hija en este particular homenaje que le dedicó en el día de su 16 cumpleaños.

En la última de las tres instantáneas que publica Paltrow de su hija, la joven Apple aparece levantando su dedo pulgar, que tiene un vendaje verde del que la actriz no ha dado ningún detalle. A juzgar por las imágenes, no parece nada grave puesto que la cumpleañera aparece sonriente y feliz.

Mostrar comentarios

Códigos Descuento

Código descuento Ulanka

Apuesta por la Comodidad con Bailarinas a partir de 33,96€ con Ulanka

Código Promocional Nike

10% Código Promocional Nike exclusivo Estudiantes

Código descuento La Redoute

15% Código Descuento La Redoute en Artículos de Hogar

Código promocional JD Sport

Hasta 40% menos en las Ofertas de JD Sports

Código descuento ASOS

Todo el Estilo para la Temporada con hasta 50% de Ahorro ASOS

Código promocional Desigual

8€ Código Promocional Desigual en TODO
© 20 Minutos Editora, S.L.

Queda prohibida toda reproducción sin permiso escrito de la empresa a los efectos del artículo 32.1, párrafo segundo, de la Ley de Propiedad Intelectual. Asimismo, a los efectos establecidos en el artículo 33.1 de Ley de Propiedad Intelectual, la empresa hace constar la correspondiente reserva de derechos, por sí y por medio de sus redactores o autores.