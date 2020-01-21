Buscador avanzado

La manicura Kintsugi japonesa, nueva tendencia que enamora a quien la lleva

20minutos  21.01.2020 - 14:17h
  • Este tipo de manicura está basada en una técnica japonesa para arreglar la cerámica.
  • Emularla es muy fácil siguiendo unos simples pasos​.
La manicura Kintsugi
El Kintsugi es una técnica japonesa para arreglar la cerámica rota. Buscan enaltecer la zona dañada rellenando las grietas con un polvo de oro. Tienen la creencia de que que cuando algo ha sufrido un daño y tiene una historia que lo muestra, se vuelve más hermoso.

Con esta pensamiento tan bonito, es normal que se esté volviendo tendencia llevar estas formas en la manicura. Su efecto es muy estético y delicado, perfecto para mujeres que no buscan nada estridente y se decantan por algo más minimalista. 

Conseguir este efecto en la manicura es muy sencillo: solo hay que pintar la uña del color que se quiera, preferiblemente un nude para que resalte más el dorado y cree un efecto más delicado. Después de que se haya secado el esmalte, con ayuda de un pincel o un palillo de madera, se trazan unas líneas con esmalte dorado. No importa que no queden perfectas o que tiemble el pulso al hacerlas, se busca recrear grietas. Finalmente se pone una capa de brillo y listo

