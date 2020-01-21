La manicura Kintsugi japonesa, nueva tendencia que enamora a quien la lleva

El Kintsugi es una técnica japonesa para arreglar la cerámica rota. Buscan enaltecer la zona dañada rellenando las grietas con un polvo de oro. Tienen la creencia de que que cuando algo ha sufrido un daño y tiene una historia que lo muestra, se vuelve más hermoso.
Con esta pensamiento tan bonito, es normal que se esté volviendo tendencia llevar estas formas en la manicura. Su efecto es muy estético y delicado, perfecto para mujeres que no buscan nada estridente y se decantan por algo más minimalista.
Conseguir este efecto en la manicura es muy sencillo: solo hay que pintar la uña del color que se quiera, preferiblemente un nude para que resalte más el dorado y cree un efecto más delicado. Después de que se haya secado el esmalte, con ayuda de un pincel o un palillo de madera, se trazan unas líneas con esmalte dorado. No importa que no queden perfectas o que tiemble el pulso al hacerlas, se busca recrear grietas. Finalmente se pone una capa de brillo y listo.
Возвращаясь к разговору про кинцуги... Попробовала его сразу после того, как вам о нем рассказала) Как же я кайфанула от процесса🤤 Клан Кокориных в очередной раз покорил мое сердце своей готовностью к экспериментам🖤 Что не встреча, то арт-медитация) Любовь, да и только!
I first learned about #Kintsugi (or kintsukuroi) during a women's seminar at my church. Kintsugi is a Japanese method for repairing broken ceramics with a special lacquer mixed with gold, silver, or platinum. The philosophy behind the technique is to recognize the history of the object and to visibly incorporate the repair into the new piece instead of disguising it. The process usually results in something more beautiful and valuable than the original. Putting broken pieces back together with gold is a metaphor for embracing your "scars" your flaws and imperfections, a reminder that no matter what hardships you have or are going through, in the end you are better with your golden cracks ✨❤️ This is my take on #kintsugiart let me know what y'all think!
The Kintsugi set in grey worn by my lovely @lilia.iva 💕 available in different sizes, shapes and colors ! 🌍 worldwide shipping
