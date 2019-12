El tifón Kammuri deja al menos un muerto y más de 200.000 desplazados en su avance hacia Filipinas

#NASAWorldview Image of the Week: #Typhoon#Kammuri (known as Typhoon #Tisoy in the Philippines) approaching the Philippines as observed 12/2/19 by the VIIRS instrument, on board the joint NASA/NOAA Suomi-NPP satellite. https://t.co/cBSvd40Bx9pic.twitter.com/Hx7ltPrK4H