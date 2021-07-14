Las redes sociales se han convertido en un canal lleno de contenidos abundantes y variados. Tanto, que incluso ya no es necesario ni ir al cine para pasar miedo, pues puedes encontrar el terror más espeluznante entrando a TikTok.
Shortest Blockbusters lo ha demostrado, pues este tiktoker hace honor a su nombre, "los taquillazos más cortos", con sus vídeos. Solo hay que echar un vistazo a su cuenta, en la que tiene más de 8 millones de seguidores, para percatarse de la calidad de sus publicaciones.
"Creo sueños y pesadillas", dice el usuario en su perfil. "Sígueme si te atreves". Y no cualquiera se atreve, pues es cierto que muchos de sus cortos pueden quitarte el sueño.
@shortestblockbusters
Wait for it!😱 Attack On Titan nightmare 3.
@shortestblockbusters
Attack On Titan Nightmare 8 👁 The ocean was... salty.😰
@shortestblockbusters
😨Attack On Titan Nightmare 12 😰 Dreamt that I was at the Eiffel Tower in Paris and this happened
Con gran habilidad, este artista del cine crea por ordenador terroríficas criaturas como esqueletos andantes, monstruos que te persiguen, platillos volantes, humanos gigantes y otras cosas completamente indescriptibles.
@shortestblockbusters
Spoiler Alert. I had another AOT Nightmare.💀
@shortestblockbusters
Attack On Titan Nightmare 16. When you think you're safe💀
@shortestblockbusters
The Goat Monster wants to say hello.
@shortestblockbusters
Free-dive.💀
@shortestblockbusters
The Giant Mummy Came Out To Play 🥶
Desde criaturas paseando por mitad de una catástrofe hasta monstruos en mitad del mar, pasando por titanes que aterrorizan la Torre Eiffel. Auténticas pesadillas en vídeos de pocos segundos que no solo te pueden infundir miedo, sino también hacer disfrutar de un buen "taquillazo".
