Temas del día
Buscador avanzado

Un 'tiktoker' asusta a sus seguidores con asombrosos e inquietantes cortos de terror

20minutos  NOTICIA14.07.2021 - 11:56h
Los terroríficos vídeos del 'tiktoker' Shortest Blockbusters.
Los terroríficos vídeos del 'tiktoker' Shortest Blockbusters.
SHORTESTBLOCKBUSTERS / TIKTOK

Las redes sociales se han convertido en un canal lleno de contenidos abundantes y variados. Tanto, que incluso ya no es necesario ni ir al cine para pasar miedo, pues puedes encontrar el terror más espeluznante entrando a TikTok.

Shortest Blockbusters lo ha demostrado, pues este tiktoker hace honor a su nombre, "los taquillazos más cortos", con sus vídeos. Solo hay que echar un vistazo a su cuenta, en la que tiene más de 8 millones de seguidores, para percatarse de la calidad de sus publicaciones.

"Creo sueños y pesadillas", dice el usuario en su perfil. "Sígueme si te atreves". Y no cualquiera se atreve, pues es cierto que muchos de sus cortos pueden quitarte el sueño.

@shortestblockbusters

😨Attack On Titan Nightmare 12 😰 Dreamt that I was at the Eiffel Tower in Paris and this happened##AOT ##AttackOnTitan ##ShortestBlockbusters ##Nightmare

♬ original sound - Shortest Blockbuster - Shortest Blockbusters

Con gran habilidad, este artista del cine crea por ordenador terroríficas criaturas como esqueletos andantes, monstruos que te persiguen, platillos volantes, humanos gigantes y otras cosas completamente indescriptibles.

Desde criaturas paseando por mitad de una catástrofe hasta monstruos en mitad del mar, pasando por titanes que aterrorizan la Torre Eiffel. Auténticas pesadillas en vídeos de pocos segundos que no solo te pueden infundir miedo, sino también hacer disfrutar de un buen "taquillazo".

Mostrar comentarios

Códigos Descuento

Código descuento Fnac

Descuentos de hasta 50% en las Rebajas de Verano Fnac

Cupón El Corte Inglés

Reduce hasta 50% + 20% EXTRA durante las Segundas Rebajas Moda El Corte Inglés

Cupón ebay

Alcanza hasta 60% de Descuento en las Ofertas de la Semana de eBay

Cupón Aliexpress

5€ Cupón Descuento Aliexpress para el primer Pedido

Código promocional Amazon

10% Código Descuento Amazon para tu Kids' Wish List

Código Descuento Leroy Merlin

Logra hasta 80% de Descuento con el Outlet de Leroy Merlin
© 20 Minutos Editora, S.L.

Queda prohibida toda reproducción sin permiso escrito de la empresa a los efectos del artículo 32.1, párrafo segundo, de la Ley de Propiedad Intelectual. Asimismo, a los efectos establecidos en el artículo 33.1 de Ley de Propiedad Intelectual, la empresa hace constar la correspondiente reserva de derechos, por sí y por medio de sus redactores o autores.